Metro to close 5 stations for summer platform reconstruction, will offer ‘travel alternatives’

When Metro shuts down five Orange Line stations in the summer for the final stage of its Platform Reconstruction Project, riders will be offered alternatives to get around.

When Metro shuts down five Orange Line stations this summer for the final stage of its Platform Reconstruction Project, riders will be offered alternatives to get around.

In a news release Thursday, Metro said it will close five stations between Prince George’s County, Maryland and D.C. — New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue — from May 28 through Sept. 5.

To compensate for the missing Orange Line service between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton stations, the transit agency said it will offer riders free shuttle bus service along three routes.

Limited-stop service between New Carrollton, Landover and Stadium-Armory stations every 10 to 15 minutes.

Limited-stop service between Deanwood, Minnesota Ave and Stadium-Armory stations every 10 to 15 minutes.

Local service between New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations every 15 to 20 minutes.

All five stations will also shutdown for three weekends leading up to the summer’s platform work, starting on March 5-6, May 7-8, and May 14-15. Free shuttle buses will also be provided.

Metro said riders can also ride Metrobus or take Prince George’s County TheBus to get to and from their destinations. Parking will also be free at all of the closed stations.

The transit agency undertook the Platform Improvement Project four years ago with the goal of rebuilding and modernizing 20 outdoor stations while addressing both safety and structural problems. During the closures, Metro will also rehabilitate six bridges on the closed section of the Orange Line.