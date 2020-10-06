Metro outlines platform rebuilding plans through 2022

Metro outlined the next phase of its ongoing Metrorail station renovation and outdoor platform replacement project, with work set to begin on improvements at six Virginia and Maryland stations in 2021 and more the following year.

Between mid-February and May of next year, Arlington Cemetery and Addison Road stations on Metro’s Blue and Silver lines will be closed for a full platform replacement and renovation. For three months, Silver Line trains will pass through the Addison Road construction site without stopping, while Yellow Line trains will provide all cross-Potomac service from Pentagon south.

The West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park and Greenbelt stations on Metro’s Green and Yellow lines are set to close during summer 2021.

Cheverly, Landover and New Carrollton are tentatively scheduled for renovations in summer 2022. The Minnesota Avenue and Deanwood stations will be closed.

Metro said it will partner with local transit officials to provide commuters with alternative travel options like free shuttle buses, with more specific information to be released in the coming months.

Metro’s Platform Improvement Project has finished work at 10 stations so far, including six on the Blue and Yellow lines and four on the Orange Line. The project seeks to replace outdoor concrete platforms at dozens of stations which are starting to crumble after four decades of use.

In addition to platform rebuilding, Metro is moving forward with multiple capital projects including tunnel ventilation, bridge repairs and the replacement of a bridge canopy at Rockville. It said further details will be announced on Thursday.