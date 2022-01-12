CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
Shady Grove and Rockville Metro stations to reopen Sunday

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 12, 2022, 8:45 AM

Both the Shady Grove and Rockville Metro stations in Montgomery County, Maryland, are slated to reopen this weekend, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the transit agency overseeing the rail system.

Metro expects both stations to reopen Sunday following a four-month closure for canopy work and a delay.

We look forward to welcoming customers back to Rockville and Shady Grove stations this week. While station closures cause inconvenience at the time, the work is a sign of our commitment to infrastructure and maintenance improvements to ensure safety and reliability for our customers,” Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld said in a news release.

Riders will find that any SmarTrip cards purchased before 2012 will not work with the new faregates at either station.

Commuters who use the Park & Ride lot at the Rockville Station will find it repaved. Metro said some ongoing parking closures will remain in effect as it finishes improvements and restores the parking facilities at both stations in the coming weeks.  

The West Kiss and Ride lot will be closed until the end of January, but the East Kiss and Ride lot remains open.

Metro said the canopy at the Rockville station “remains temporarily unfinished while Metro determines the best type of exterior panels needed to complete the project.”

“Metro’s capital improvement program continues to advance projects that  ensure a state of good repair for regional transit infrastructure,” Wiedefeld said.

Both stations were originally scheduled to reopen Dec. 5, 2021.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

