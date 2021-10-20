Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » What you need to…

What you need to know about Metro delays on Wednesday

Carrie Shokraei | cshokraei@wtop.com

October 20, 2021, 6:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It will be another long morning for Metrorail riders as delays amid a Blue Line derailment investigation enter their third day.

Metro said passengers should expect 30 to 40-minute delays again Wednesday on all lines except the Red Line. Red Line trains should arrive every 15 to 20 minutes.

All trains will have only six cars of Metro’s older models, and passengers could see crowding on station platforms and inside trains during peak hours.

“There is currently no capacity to fill unforeseen gaps, which will result in longer wait times,” Metro said in a news release. “Crews are working as quickly as possible to put more trains into service.”

It is best not to rely on Metro’s trip planner tool, because it won’t reflect the latest service schedule. Instead, customers are being encouraged to use the online live train map feature to see the locations of trains on each line.

The disruptions come as Metro pulled its newer 7000-series rail cars from service as the National Transportation Safety Board investigates a train derailment on the Blue Line last week.

Carrie Shokraei

Carrie is a writer and reporter for WTOP. She’s been in the news business for more than 20 years, starting out her career in small market TV as a reporter and anchor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM proposes expanding FEDVIP coverage to temporary, seasonal employees

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

Education Department looking at zero trust to secure bots from being compromised

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up