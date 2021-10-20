What you need to know about Metro delays on Wednesday

Metro riders should expect delays of 30 to 40 minutes on all lines, except the Red Line, where delays up to 20 minutes are expected.

It will be another long morning for Metrorail riders as delays amid a Blue Line derailment investigation enter their third day.

Metro said passengers should expect 30 to 40-minute delays again Wednesday on all lines except the Red Line. Red Line trains should arrive every 15 to 20 minutes.

All trains will have only six cars of Metro’s older models, and passengers could see crowding on station platforms and inside trains during peak hours.

“There is currently no capacity to fill unforeseen gaps, which will result in longer wait times,” Metro said in a news release. “Crews are working as quickly as possible to put more trains into service.”

It is best not to rely on Metro’s trip planner tool, because it won’t reflect the latest service schedule. Instead, customers are being encouraged to use the online live train map feature to see the locations of trains on each line.

The disruptions come as Metro pulled its newer 7000-series rail cars from service as the National Transportation Safety Board investigates a train derailment on the Blue Line last week.