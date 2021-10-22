Malfunctioning Metro train near Gallery Place slows Yellow, Green Line service

A malfunctioning Metro train in a tunnel outside Gallery Place in D.C. has stranded about 100 passengers and led to even more delays Friday afternoon on a system already running limited service.

Metro said Yellow and Green Line service is now single-tracking between Mt. Vernon Square and L’Enfant Plaza because of the disabled train and that riders should expect delays in both directions.

Service was briefly suspended earlier between Gallery Place and Mt. Vernon Square.

D.C. Fire and EMS said it had safely evacuated all passengers to the platform shortly after 3 p.m. Friday and that there were no reported injuries.

In a statement, Metro said its Rail Operations Control Center was notified at about 2:15 p.m. of the disabled train with a potential brake issue about 100 feet from the Gallery Place platform.

Some smoke was possibly observed, Metro said, but D.C. Fire and EMS said later there was no indication of smoke or fire.

Metro also said it had received reports that “some juveniles attempted to self-evacuate before emergency personnel arrived.”

D.C. Fire and EMS assisted Metro Transit Police in evacuating passengers.

The latest incident comes as Metro is already running limited service due to last week’s Blue Line derailment, following which the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission ordered Metro to take nearly all 7000 Series rail cars — roughly 60% of Metro’s fleet — out of service because of a wheel and axle issue.

Metro said Friday’s incident involved an older 3000 Series train.

WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer contributed to this report.