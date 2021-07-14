Metro will run trains until midnight 7 days a week beginning Sunday

Those who have been hoping for late-night Metro service are in luck, as the transit agency announced it will be extending service to midnight seven days a week beginning Sunday.

Those who have been hoping for late-night Metro service are in luck, as the transit agency announced it will be extending service to midnight seven days a week beginning Sunday.

The extended operating hours are part of a series of improvements passed by the Metro Board of Directors, which include more all-day rail service, high frequency bus routes and generally improve service region-wide.

“Riders that work late, enjoy the region’s restaurants and nightlife or need to get to and from places at night will now have more flexibility with trains running longer every night,” said Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld. “As the region recovers, Metro will be there to meet the transit needs of customers and businesses in the National Capital Region.”

In June, Metro extended late-night bus service to 2 a.m. on 36 routes.

Beginning in September, trains will run more frequently all day with service extended to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Last train times will vary by station; information about which stations will close earlier than others can be found on Metro’s website.

Some changes to fares will also arrive this fall, including a seven-day Regional Bus Pass, free bus transfers for customers connecting between bus and rail and a $2 flat rate on weekends. Sunday service will also begin an hour earlier, at 7 a.m.