Upgraded faregates are up and running at some Metro stations

You’ll see some modernized faregates the next time you’re headed to catch a Metro train.

Six Metrorail stations now have new faregates with updated technology aimed at making riding the train safer and easier.

Metro said the new gates have faster processing, so you can get through quicker.

But you might need to update your card. The first-generation SmarTrip cards issued in 2012 or earlier won’t work on the new gates.

The Clarendon, Dunn Loring, Gallery Place, Glenmont, Waterfront and West Falls Church stations have the new faregates up and running as part of a six-month pilot program.

“Metro’s faregates are more than 25 years old and at the end of their useful life,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Modernizing our fare payment technology will take Metro into the future. Customers can already pay with their mobile devices, and soon new and improved faregates will make it quicker, and easier for anyone to ride.”

After the testing is done, the new faregates will replace more than 1,200 across all 91 stations.

Metro said it will take about a year to finish the project.

And the new tech isn’t limited to faregates.

Beginning this fall, Metro will replace about 2,500 parking meters with pay stations that will offer more convenient payment options so customers can “ditch their coins.”

Next year, Metrobus customers will see new fareboxes across Metro’s fleet of more than 1,500 buses.

Find out how to update cards on Metro’s card replacement website.