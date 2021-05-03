CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro closes some Green,…

Metro closes some Green, Yellow line stations for trackwork

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 3, 2021, 10:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Several stations on Metro’s Green and Yellow lines in the D.C. region will be closed this week for track upgrades ahead of more work scheduled for this summer.

There will be no train service between Fort Totten and Prince George’s Plaza stations from Monday, May 3 through Sunday, May 9. Free shuttle buses will run between Fort Totten, West Hyattsville and Prince George’s Plaza.

Yellow Line trains will operate between Huntington and Reagan National Airport, and between Franconia-Springfield and Mt. Vernon Square. Green Line trains will operate between Branch Avenue and Fort Totten, and between Prince George’s Plaza and Greenbelt.

Metro says it will upgrade the interlocks at Fort Totten, which allow trains to safely switch from one track to another, and that low ridership during the pandemic is an opportunity for crews to work with less of an impact to customers.

“The work is part of preparations for the summer Platform Improvement Project, which will close four Green and Yellow Line stations north of Fort Totten,” Metro said in a news release.

“These summer station closures will increase use of the interlocking, as trains will need to more frequently turn around at Fort Totten to provide service on the rest of the line.”

For the latest on roads and mass transit, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

May We Say Thank You 2021

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

HHS CIO to retire at end of May

Pentagon preparing sole-source contract to replace Defense Travel System

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up