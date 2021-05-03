Metro closes some Green, Yellow line stations for trackwork

Several stations on Metro's Green and Yellow lines in the D.C. region will be closed this week for track upgrades ahead of more work scheduled for this summer.

There will be no train service between Fort Totten and Prince George’s Plaza stations from Monday, May 3 through Sunday, May 9. Free shuttle buses will run between Fort Totten, West Hyattsville and Prince George’s Plaza.

Yellow Line trains will operate between Huntington and Reagan National Airport, and between Franconia-Springfield and Mt. Vernon Square. Green Line trains will operate between Branch Avenue and Fort Totten, and between Prince George’s Plaza and Greenbelt.

Metro says it will upgrade the interlocks at Fort Totten, which allow trains to safely switch from one track to another, and that low ridership during the pandemic is an opportunity for crews to work with less of an impact to customers.

“The work is part of preparations for the summer Platform Improvement Project, which will close four Green and Yellow Line stations north of Fort Totten,” Metro said in a news release.

“These summer station closures will increase use of the interlocking, as trains will need to more frequently turn around at Fort Totten to provide service on the rest of the line.”

