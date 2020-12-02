HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Tripped breaker causes 2 Metro trains to stop

Acacia James

December 14, 2020, 8:39 AM

Two Metro trains stopped due to a lack of power Sunday night, prompting local officials to escort the passengers off the trains.

A breaker tripped, causing the power outage, said Sherri Ly, a spokeswoman for Metro.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said both trains were evacuated — one at the Fort Totten station, and the other at the Georgia Avenue-Petworth stop.

Ly said there were a total of 24 people on the two trains, 10 on one train and 14 on the other.

There weren’t any injuries, Maggiolo said.

About 11:30 p.m., Metro said in a tweet that Yellow and Green Line service had been restored between Columbia Heights and West Hyattsville.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this story.

