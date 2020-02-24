Public Metro budget hearings start Monday

Metro's first budget proposal hearing starts Monday evening. On the table: Metrobus cuts, rush-hour fare hikes and bringing back some Metrorail hours.

It centers on big cuts to several Metrobus routes, proposed rush hour fare hikes and changes to bring back from Metrorail hours that were cut a few years ago.

Monday night’s hearing is the first of three scheduled hearings.

It’s at the Hilton Arlington at 950 N. Stafford Street, Arlington, Virignia. The open house starts at 6 p.m., with the public hearing slated for 6:30 p.m.

There’s another hearing Tuesday at the Metro Points Hotel at 8500 Annapolis Road, New Carrollton, Maryland. The open house starts at 6 p.m., with the public hearing scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The third hearing is Wednesday at the Metro Headquarters Building at 600 5th St NW, Washington, D.C. The open house is at 4 p.m., with the public hearing scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

More information can be found at WMATA’s website.

The public has until next Monday to submit comments online.

The Metro Board is expected to approve the budget and service changes in April.

