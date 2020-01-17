Red Line shutdown, road closures for MLK weekend

Some significant road closures and a major Red Line shutdown are planned this Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Some significant road closures and a major Red Line shutdown are planned this Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

The closures include Saturday road closures downtown for the 2020 Women’s March and Monday closures for events like the Martin Lither King Jr. Peace Walk and Parade in Anacostia.

The Women’s March is scheduled to close roads from Farragut Square and McPherson Square to the area near the Washington Monument, including 17th Street NW, 15th Street NW, and Constitution Avenue NW near the Ellipse from as early as 6:30 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Major Metro shutdown

On the Red Line, there are no trains Saturday, Sunday or Monday between Takoma and Glenmont.

Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton and Glenmont stations are closed. Shuttle buses will be running.

The closure is due to Maryland’s Purple Line construction work in Silver Spring, and is one of several similar shutdowns planned in coming months.

Red Line trains are scheduled every 18 minutes from Shady Grove all weekend, with trains every 9 minutes from Medical Center through downtown to Takoma.

All other lines are scheduled to have regular weekend service Saturday and Sunday with no track work to help handle any crowds.

Metro canceled some previously planned track work for the weekend.

Holiday changes

On Monday, Metro is scheduled to run regular weekday hours of 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. but with weekend-level service including off-peak fares and free parking.

Metrobuses run a Saturday supplemental schedule, and MetroAccess paratransit subscription trips are canceled.

VRE does not run on the holiday. MARC Train runs a reduced “R” schedule on all three lines.

Among other changes, Loudoun County Transit does not run on the holiday, MTA Maryland Commuter bus does not run Monday except Route 201, OmniRide does not run commuter buses but does run regular service on Metro Express and local bus routes Monday, Ride On in Montgomery County runs a modified holiday schedule, Fairfax Connector runs a holiday weekday schedule and DASH in Alexandria runs a Saturday schedule.

The Martin Lither King Jr. Peace Walk and Parade in closes Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE from Good Hope Road in Anacostia to Malcolm X Avenue SE in Congress Heights from about 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There are a series of other events marking the day elsewhere in the region.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.