What’s open, what’s closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

Many are taking part in service opportunities. If you’re looking for something to do, take a look at these service opportunities in the D.C. area.

Monday is a federal holiday, which means most banks, the post office and government offices are closed. Here are some other changes you need to be aware of.

Traffic and transit

Metro is scheduled to run regular weekday hours of 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. but with weekend-level service including off-peak fares and free parking.

Metrobuses run on a Saturday supplemental schedule.

MetroAccess paratransit subscription trips are canceled.

If you’re planning to take Metro on Monday, be warned, there will be some service disruptions on the Red Line. There will be no trains on Monday between the Takoma and Glenmont stations; and Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton and Glenmont stations are closed for Purple Line construction work. Shuttle buses will be running. Overall, Red Line trains are scheduled every 18 minutes from Shady Grove all weekend, with trains running every nine minutes from Medical Center to Takoma.

There will be no VRE service.

On MARC, the Penn, Camden and Brunswick lines will operate on the “R” weekday schedule. Find schedules and timetables on the MARC website.

The MTA Maryland Commuter won’t be running, except Route 201.

Loudoun County Transit won’t be running.

OmniRide won’t run commuter buses but will run regular service on Metro Express and local bus routes

RideOn in Montgomery County runs a modified holiday schedule. See the MCDOT website for more details.

The Fairfax Connector runs on a holiday weekday schedule. See the Fairfax Connector website for more details.

The Alexandria DASH bus will run on a Saturday schedule.

TheBus in Prince George’s County will be running.

The ART bus in Arlington County will operate limited services. Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will run on a Saturday schedule. No other ART routes will operate.

DC

Parking meters will not be in effect. Residential parking and rush hour lane restrictions will not be enforced.

Trash and recycling will slide to the next day for the remainder of the week in neighborhoods where trash is typically collected once a week. In twice-a-week collection neighborhoods, Monday’s and Thursday’s collections will slide to Tuesday and Friday. Tuesday’s and Friday’s collections will slide to Wednesday and Saturday.

Christmas tree collection continues as scheduled.

The Fort Totten and Benning Road transfer stations will be closed

D.C. Public Schools are closed.

All D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation recreation and community centers, as well as indoor pools, are closed.

Most D.C Public Library locations are closed but eight branch locations — one in each ward — remains open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. See the list of libraries on the DCPL website.

Virginia

Arlington

County government offices and facilities are closed.

Parking meters are not enforced.

There will be regular trash, recycling, yard-waste collection on curbside routes.

Public libraries are closed as are Parks & Recreation centers.

Public schools are closed.

Alexandria

All city government offices are closed.

Parking meters are not enforced. Alexandria police will also suspend enforcement of parking restrictions in residential permit parking districts and other area with signed parking time limits.

Residential trash and recycling will not be collected Monday. Pickup will be delayed by one day. The Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collections Drop-off Center (3224 Colvin St.) is closed.

The city’s impound lot (5249 Eisenhower Ave.) is closed.

The Vola Lawson Animal Shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with animal visitation beginning at noon.

All Historic Alexandria facilities are closed, except the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Public libraries are closed.

Some recreation center are closed. The Chinquapin Park Recreation Center & Aquatics Facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Charles Houston and Patrick Henry Recreation Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Torpedo Factory Art Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Public schools are closed.

The free King Street Trolley will run regular operating hours, every 10 to 15 minutes, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., between the King Street Metro Station and the Potomac River Waterfront.

Fairfax County

County government offices are closed.

The county says you should check with your trash and recycling collector directly about any service changes — about 90% of residents and businesses in Fairfax County have their trash picked up by private companies.

Some parks and recreation centers are closed. Find more information on the parks authority website.

Public schools are closed.

Loudoun County

County government offices are closed.

Public schools are closed.

All Loudoun County Public Library locations are closed.

There will be no change to trash collection in Leesburg.

Maryland

Howard County

County government offices are closed.

All parking regulations and fees will be in effect.

All trash, recycling and food scrap services are operating.

The animal shelter and Robinson Nature Center are closed.

Public schools are closed.

50+ Centers are closed but community centers and county parks remain open.

Montgomery County

County offices are closed.

There is free parking at on-street parking meters and county parking garages.

There will be no county-provided recycling or trash collection. Trash will be picked up the following day.

Public libraries are closed.

Public schools are closed.

County recreation centers are closed.

Prince George’s County

Organics Collections (includes food scraps and yard trim) will occur. No bulky trash pickups

Public schools are closed.

Community and art centers are open. Senior activity centers are closed.

Sports facilities and regional parks are open.

Public libraries are closed.

