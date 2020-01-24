Orange Line shutdown, Chinese New Year Parade this weekend

An Orange Line shutdown, the Chinese New Year Parade in downtown D.C. and toll construction in Maryland and Virginia could have an impact on your weekend plans. Here's what you need to know.

An Orange Line shutdown, the Chinese New Year Parade in downtown D.C. and toll construction in Maryland and Virginia could have an impact on your weekend plans. Here’s what you need to know.

Metro

Vienna and Dunn Loring stations are closed on the Orange Line, as crews begin surveys and other preparations for the monthslong shutdown this summer.

There is also single-tracking on the Red Line between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Twinbrook stations.

No major work is scheduled this weekend on the Silver, Blue, Yellow or Green lines.

On the roads, construction closures continue in many parts of the area, including along Interstate 95 and Interstate 66.

In D.C., the Chinese New Year Parade on Sunday afternoon closes parts of H Street NW, I Street NW and G Street NW in the Chinatown area. Closures begin around 10 a.m., expanding around 1:30 p.m. and should end between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Silver Spring closure for Purple Line work

Colesville Road is scheduled to be completely closed past the Silver Spring Metro Station from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The closure between East-West Highway and Wayne Avenue is to allow for Purple Line construction work.

Similar overnight and full weekend closures are planned at various times for at least three to four months.

Next weekend, the Red Line is also scheduled to be shut down again between Takoma and Glenmont due to Maryland’s Purple Line work. Those shutdowns are scheduled every other weekend until about April.

Intercounty Connector shutdowns

In Maryland, the westbound Intercounty Connector (ICC/Md. 200) is scheduled to be closed all weekend between New Hampshire Avenue to Layhill Road. The closure from 9 p.m. Friday to as late as 5 a.m. Monday is for toll system work, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

A similar closure is scheduled for eastbound traffic between Layhill Road and New Hampshire Avenue next weekend from 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. The authority said drivers who get off and back on the road due to the detour will be charged for a single trip.

Closures are scheduled for other segments of the ICC each weekend after that, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

Virginia traffic shifts for toll lane construction

As part of I-66 toll lane construction in Virginia, changes are expected to start this weekend for ramps between I-66 westbound and Route 123.

Drivers exiting toward Oakton will be shifted onto a new ramp. Drivers headed south toward Fairfax will no longer continue under Route 123 then merge onto Route 123 south from the right. Instead they will need to use a new ramp that leads to a traffic light permitting a left turn onto Route 123 south.

Waples Mill Road is also facing a major disruption for the next six months. Starting this weekend, only a single lane will be open on the bridge over I-66. Temporary traffic lights will stop traffic in one direction, while traffic going the other way goes across the bridge. The sidewalk will remain open.

I-66 toll lane construction continues through 2022

On Monday, Truslow Road in Stafford County is scheduled to close for nine months for 95 Express Lanes extension work. Crews are building a new bridge over I-95 to leave room for the widening.

The detour will direct drivers onto U.S. 17-Warrenton Road, Route 1 and Plantation Drive. There are additional signs and pavement markings in the area that aim to reduce extra backups, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Demolition of the existing bridge is expected to take four to six weeks, which will require overnight closures of I-95 for up to 30 minutes starting as soon as Feb. 4.

After Truslow Road reopens, American Legion Road is scheduled for a similar closure from fall 2020 to summer 2021.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.