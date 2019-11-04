Northern Va. Metrobus driver strike enters its second week with no immediate end in sight

A group of Metrobus drivers remained on strike, marking the second week of interruptions to Virginia bus commuters.

A group of Metrobus drivers remained on strike Monday, marking the second week of interruptions to Virginia bus commuters.

The strike was announced last Wednesday, with disruptions to bus lines beginning on the Thursday morning commute.

Routes 17, 18 and 29 are among the most impacted by the strike. Riders of those line were not alerted to potential disruptions until 7 a.m. Thursday.

The drivers are striking against Transdev, which is a private company contracted by Metro to operate its Cinder Bed Road bus facility in Lorton, Virginia.

Workers are asking that Transdev pay them similarly to other Metrobus drivers in the area.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 accused the managers of Transdev of walking away from the bargaining table. Negotiations between the union and Transdev have been ongoing for several months. In August, a similar strike was narrowly avoided when talks threatened to stall.

The union is planning to stage a midweek rally in front of Metro headquarters in Downtown, D.C.

WTOP’s Max Smith contributed to this report.

