Metro work planned this weekend along Blue, Yellow, Green lines

Weekend work will also affect service on the Silver Line. Here's a full rundown of what Metro riders around the area can expect this weekend.

Metro track work will slow down riders along the Blue, Yellow and Green lines, and on part of the Silver Line, this weekend.

On the Blue and Yellow lines, all six stations south of Reagan National Airport in Virginia remain closed into September.

On the plus side, Alexandria’s DASH Bus has now set up real-time tracking of the Blue Line local shuttle buses, so that riders can time their arrivals at stops to reduce waiting. The tracking is available through Metro’s busETA and other apps under the route name “BL.”

In Maryland, Blue Line trains will be diverted to New Carrollton rather than Largo Town Center on Saturday and Sunday, reducing scheduled service for riders between Largo and Stadium-Armory, and increasing service at Orange Line stations in Maryland and eastern D.C.

Silver Line trains are scheduled to run to and from Largo, but with single-tracking between Addison Road and Morgan Boulevard.

There is no work scheduled on the Orange Line, and Silver Line trains are scheduled normally in D.C. and Virginia.

On the Green Line, trains are scheduled every 24 minutes this weekend, with single-tracking between Naylor Road and Anacostia.

On the Red Line, limited single-tracking is scheduled only after 10 p.m.

Other events and road closures around the region this weekend include the National Capital Barbecue Battle, closing Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest between Third and Seventh streets; other crowds around the National Mall for the By the People Festival; and a two-hour Saturday morning closure of South Glebe Road and Columbia Pike so Arlington County police can follow up on a crash investigation starting at 6 a.m.

The Washington Nationals are at home this weekend, which could create traffic issues along South Capitol Street.

