202
Home » Tracking Metro 24/7 » Metro riders react to…

Metro riders react to Huntington-Pentagon express shuttle changes as Alexandria shutdown continues

By Zeke Hartner
and Melissa Howell June 3, 2019 7:33 am 06/03/2019 07:33am
3 Shares

Monday morning was the first time Metro riders could get a feel for changes the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has made to its Huntington-Pentagon express shuttles after a rough start for the Blue and Yellow Line shutdown between the Huntington and Pentagon stations.

Riders expressed a range of feelings toward the changes. For some, the sting of last week’s debacles are still fresh in their minds.

Metro rider Dennis Lewis expressed his frustration, hoping Metro drivers are better informed when it comes to their assigned routes.

“Otherwise, you have extra buses that could just get lost,” Lewis said.

During last week’s commute, there was at least one instance of a shuttle bound for Pentagon Station that ended up at Anacostia Station after the driver asked riders for directions and took a series of wrong turns.

Related Stories

As of Monday, the Huntington-Pentagon express shuttle will now run directly to Pentagon from both the south and north sides of Huntington.

“With separate routes established from each side of Huntington station, customers on the north (lower) side will benefit from reduced crowding on buses and customers on the south (upper) side will experience shorter travel times,” a Metro news release said.

During the first week of the shutdown, the shuttle drove from one side of the station to the other to pick up passengers.

Bus stops along the route have also been adjusted with the aim of improving on-time performance and traffic flow.

Waiting for the Huntington-Pentagon Express shuttle along the north side of the Huntington station, commuter Greg Haugan kept an open mind to the changes, despite a rough start to last week.

“The folks here assisting are doing a great job,” Haugan said. “I think it’s great — it will help since there’s more people that need more shuttles.”

Other riders said they plan to see how the day goes before applauding Metro, but many are glad to see changes being made.

Customers on the south side of Huntington station are expected to experience shorter travel times, and those on the north side should see less crowding, according to Metro.

The changes are intended to make for an overall smoother commute as platform upgrades continue through Sept. 8 in Alexandria.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News blue and yellow line shutdown Latest News Local News Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News Virginia News Washington, DC News wmata
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays June 2-8
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Today in History: June 7
Summer food and drink festivals
Vibrant Qatar shrugs off Arab boycott
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
2019 local deaths of note
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families