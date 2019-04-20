Weekend track work returns after Cherry Blossom hiatus

Expect some delays from single-tracking if you plan to ride the Metro this weekend: Weekend track work returns to the Metro after a hiatus to accommodate the Cherry Blossom crowds.

Red Line trains will be single-tracking between Grosvenor and Twinbrook for track work, with trains every nine to 18 minutes.

There will also be single-tracking on the Green Line between Navy Yard and Anacostia for station lighting upgrades. Trains will arrive every 15 minutes.

Some station parking lots along the Blue and Yellow Lines are beginning preparations for the big shutdown coming to those lines this summer in Virginia, so expect reduced parking availability.

Until 10 p.m. Saturday, Yellow Line trains will operate only between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square only to coordinate with Green Line service. For continuing service to Fort Totten, riders should transfer to a Green Line train at Mt. Vernon Square.

Largo Town Center Station will be closed throughout the weekend. The best options for a workaround would be Morgan Boulevard or taking the shuttle bus.

