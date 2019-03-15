Water main break behind rush-hour Orange Line delays, Metro says

For both rush hours on Thursday and both rush hours on Friday, Metro cut scheduled service between New Carrollton and Stadium-Armory from every eight minutes to every 12 minutes to reduce the amount of power needed in the area near Deanwood.

Two days of rush-hour service cuts on the Orange Line in Maryland and eastern D.C. are due to a water main break, Metro said Friday evening.

“A water main break off Metro property yesterday caused flooding that impacted the commercial power feed to Metro’s traction power substation, as well as Metro’s power equipment,” Metro spokesperson Sherri Ly said in an email.

Metro ran some extra Orange Line trains only between Vienna and Stadium-Armory to provide more regular service downtown and at Virginia stations.

“Crews are working to resolve the issue caused by the water infiltration and expect to resume full operations this weekend,” Ly said.

