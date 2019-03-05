Green Line no longer single tracking after rail problem

A WMATA spokesman said a loose third rail cable on the track near College Park, Maryland led to single tracking around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Green Line trains are no longer single tracking after an earlier, track-related delay between the Greenbelt and College Park Metro stations.
Trains were no longer single tracking as of 6:15 a.m. Expect residual delays in both directions.
