Green Line no longer single tracking after rail problem

By Anagha Srikanth March 5, 2019 6:15 am 03/05/2019 06:15am
Green Line trains are no longer single tracking after an earlier, track-related delay between the Greenbelt and College Park Metro stations.

A WMATA spokesman said a loose third rail cable on the track near College Park, Maryland led to single tracking around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Trains were no longer single tracking as of 6:15 a.m. Expect residual delays in both directions.

