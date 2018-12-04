202.5
2 charged after claiming to work at both Amtrak, Metro at same time

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith December 4, 2018 10:48 am 12/04/2018 10:48am
WASHINGTON — Two Metro employees have been charged with fraud after an inspector general’s investigation found the men were claiming to work at both Amtrak and Metro at the same time.

Each man claimed to be working at one of the two agencies while he physically showed up to the other.

Narcisse Tsaba, 47, of Brandywine, Maryland and Jean-Jacques Lontchim 53, of Woodbridge, Virginia are each charged with first-degree felony fraud.

Tsaba was arrested Nov. 29. Lontchi was arrested Tuesday morning.

Metro’s Office of Inspector General and Amtrak’s Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

