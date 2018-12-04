2 charged after claiming to work at both Amtrak, Metro at same time

Each man claimed to be working at one of the two agencies while he physically showed up to the other.

WASHINGTON — Two Metro employees have been charged with fraud after an inspector general’s investigation found the men were claiming to work at both Amtrak and Metro at the same time.

Narcisse Tsaba, 47, of Brandywine, Maryland and Jean-Jacques Lontchim 53, of Woodbridge, Virginia are each charged with first-degree felony fraud.

Tsaba was arrested Nov. 29. Lontchi was arrested Tuesday morning.

Metro’s Office of Inspector General and Amtrak’s Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

