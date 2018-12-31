Man accused of sprinkling powder on Metro platform, tracks

A man was arrested Monday afternoon who police said sprinkled some kind of white powder on the tracks at Metro's Eastern Market station, forcing Orange, Blue and Silver Line trains to bypass the station for about two hours in the morning.

WASHINGTON — A man was arrested Monday afternoon who police said sprinkled some kind of white powder on the tracks at Metro’s Eastern Market station, forcing Orange, Blue and Silver Line trains to bypass the station for about two hours in the morning.

The Metro Transit Police announced at about 2 p.m. Monday that had found the man they said spread the powder, identifying him as Thomas Greene, 59. He was arrested on multiple open warrants, the police said; they’re conferring with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on how and whether to charge Green in Monday’s incident.

Metro announced the trains were bypassing the station at about 9:45 a.m. At about 11:25 they said that the powder wasn’t hazardous, and that they were cleaning the tracks. At about 11:40 a.m., they announced that trains were once again stopping at the station.

Metro Center’s 12th and G Street entrance was closed, but has since reopened. It’s believed the person who spread the powder exited at Metro Center, according to Metro spokesman Dan Stessel.

D.C. police closed several streets around Metro Center and Eastern Market, but they reopened at about 12:15 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.