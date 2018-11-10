More cases settled after train filled with smoke near L’Enfant Plaza in 2015

Metro has reached settlements with a few more people injured in the deadly 2015 Yellow Line smoke incident near L'Enfant Plaza.

Three more settlements have been reached in the last few months in individual cases, and two other people are in ongoing negotiations outside the courts, according to a status report filed Friday.

Nine of what are now 16 pending cases were only filed in federal court this year. They are on hold in the courts to continue settlement negotiations.

The oldest pending case was filed in 2015 on behalf of Brittany Cobb. But, two months ago, Cobb was stabbed to death in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The man accused of killing her led police on a chase before eventually being arrested in the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area.

Recent filings in Cobb’s lawsuit against Metro suggest she has no obvious standing to continue her case. Her lawyer has asked the court not to dismiss her suit, and instead provide time to identify a family member to continue pressing her case.

Metro plans to oppose that motion, according to Friday’s status report covering all the remaining cases.

The family of Carol Glover, who was killed in the Jan. 12, 2015 incident, settled their case this summer. Many other settlements were reached last year.

Metro and the people involved have agreed not to disclose the details of the settlements, including the amount paid.

