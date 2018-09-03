202
Maryland homicide suspect caught in Virginia after tunnel chase

By Sarah Gibson
and The Associated Press September 3, 2018 10:09 am 09/03/2018 10:09am
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A suspect wanted in connection to a Maryland homicide was captured in Virginia after a chase that included a crash in a tunnel.

The Daily Press reports that on Sunday morning, Maryland authorities issued an alert for the suspect thought to be driving through Virginia in a Kia sedan.

The suspect is 32-year-old Rodney Stephaun Conyers of the 1100 block of Southview Drive in Oxon Hill.

According to a press release from the Prince George’s County Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of Southview Drive for a stabbing around 4 a.m. on September 2, 2018.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Brittiney Cobb of Southview Drive in Oxon Hill suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene. The press release suggested an argument between the suspect and victim escalated into the fatal stabbing.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said police spotted Conyers in Suffolk and started a traffic stop.

But Conyers drove away and spurred a car chase through Suffolk and into Portsmouth that went through the Downtown Tunnel, Anaya said.

She said Conyers crashed in the tunnel and was arrested. He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries in the crash.

According to the press release, Conyers is facing a charge of first degree murder and is currently in the custody of Virginia State Police on unrelated charges while he awaits extradition back to Prince George’s County.

