Fairfax County’s plans for upcoming Metro shutdowns

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith October 31, 2018 2:22 pm 10/31/2018 02:22pm
A Metro train at the Reagan National Station is seen in this WTOP file photo. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County expects to run extra Fairfax Connector service to and from the Pentagon next summer as part of a regional response to Metro’s planned monthslong shutdown of the Blue and Yellow lines south of Reagan National Airport.

A regionwide draft plan for next summer is expected soon that compiles local plans along with Metro’s shuttle bus options. That plan remains a work in progress.

For Fairfax County, if the Board of Supervisors approves and money is available, Fairfax Connector service would increase to and from the Pentagon with extra service on existing routes, particularly at rush hour, the Department of Transportation told WTOP Wednesday.

More on Metro

The county is also working with Metro on potential additional Metrobus service as well.

Other shutdowns sooner

Fairfax Connector does not plan to add its own extra bus service during the four-day Blue and Yellow Line shutdown through Reagan National Airport and Crystal City next weekend — from Friday, Nov. 9, through Monday, Nov. 12 (Veterans Day).

Fairfax County also plans to stick to normal bus service during the two-week shutdown of the Yellow Line bridge over the Potomac that starts the Monday after Thanksgiving.

During that work, from Nov. 26 through Dec. 9, some Blue Line trains will serve Huntington and Eisenhower Avenue, so all stations will be open. However, trains will run less frequently than usual.

