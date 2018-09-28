DCA Metro to be closed Friday through Monday on Veterans’ Day weekend

Metro will shut down the Reagan National Airport and Crystal City stations from Friday through Monday of Veterans Day weekend, a week later than originally announced.

WASHINGTON — Metro will shut down the Blue/Yellow Line stations at Reagan National Airport and Crystal City from Friday through Monday of Veterans Day weekend, a week later than originally announced.

The shift to Nov. 9–12 from Nov. 2–5 is meant to make the shutdown an issue for fewer rush-hour riders, Metro said Friday.

During the work, shuttle buses will run between Braddock Road and Pentagon City. Express shuttle buses are also planned between Franconia-Springfield and Pentagon, at least on the Friday of the shutdown.

At stations that are open, Blue Line and Yellow Line service will be significantly cut back at rush hour and other times.

A second shutdown impacting riders in the area is still planned on the Yellow Line Nov. 26 through Dec. 9.

During that two-week shutdown, Blue Line trains will run significantly less often than usual, and there will be no Yellow Line service over the Potomac River.

A larger complete shutdown of the Blue and Yellow lines south of Reagan National is planned next summer.

