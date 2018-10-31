How daylight saving time affects Metro service; other weekend track work

Due to the end of daylight saving time, Metrorail will close at the first 1 a.m., not the second 1 a.m. that comes after clocks fall back on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

WASHINGTON — Metro track work disrupts all lines this weekend.

On Saturday night into Sunday morning, Metrorail closes at the first 1 a.m., not the second 1 a.m. that comes after clocks fall back with the end of daylight saving time, a spokeswoman told WTOP.

Metro closes at 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday now, 11:30 p.m. weeknights, and runs 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

Track work disruptions

The Blue, Orange, Silver, Yellow and Green lines have the most significant scheduled waits, with trains scheduled every 24 minutes each.

Yellow and Silver Line trains are also cut back to run only between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square or Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston respectively.

Silver Line trains have also been cut back each weekday morning this week, with work outside Stadium-Armory leading to Silver Line trains running between Stadium-Armory and Wiehle-Reston East until 6:30 a.m.

On the Red Line Saturday and Sunday, trains are scheduled every 18 minutes, with additional service during the day between Medical Center and Silver Spring.

Sunday emergency drill

Franconia-Springfield will be closed Sunday morning until 2 p.m. for a quarterly emergency drill. Shuttle buses will be available for Blue Line riders to and from Van Dorn Street.

Four-day shutdown comes next

The Blue and Yellow lines are scheduled to be shut down next weekend with no service at Reagan National Airport or Crystal City stations next Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday (Veterans Day). At other stations, Blue and Yellow Line service will be cut by one-third at rush hour.

While Virginia Railway Express is a good option for many commuters on Friday, Nov. 9, the commuter rail service does not run on Monday’s Veterans Day federal holiday.

Shuttle buses will be available between Braddock Road and Pentagon City.

Metro also plans an express rush-hour shuttle bus on Nov. 9 and Nov. 12 between Franconia-Springfield and Pentagon.

An additional longer Yellow Line shutdown is scheduled after Thanksgiving.

Road closures

On the roads, expect construction lane closures along with delays around events across the region.

In Virginia, work continues on the conversion of the Interstate 395 HOV lanes to toll lanes and Dominion Energy power line work is again scheduled before 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday above Interstate 95 in the Dumfries area, weather permitting.

Drivers in Maryland should plan around Sunday’s Across the Bay 10K scheduled to close the eastbound span of the Bay Bridge until about 2 p.m.

