Weekend track work to slow Metro riders; transit changes coming next week

Largo Town Center Metro station is closed, and additional single-tracking slows other Metro lines from Sept. 29. through Sept. 30. Here's what you need to know to get around this weekend.

WASHINGTON — Largo Town Center Metro station is closed, and additional single-tracking slows other Metro lines this weekend.

Silver, Blue and Yellow Line trains are scheduled every 24 minutes both Saturday and Sunday.

Shuttle buses run between Morgan Boulevard and Largo Town Center for Silver and Blue Line riders who cannot skip Largo Town Center. The Yellow Line only runs between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square this weekend.

On the Red Line, trains are scheduled every 16 minutes, with single-tracking between Friendship Heights and Medical Center. Additional trains are scheduled during the day between Farragut North and Silver Spring only.

On Sunday only, the Orange Line is scheduled every 24 minutes with single-tracking near West Falls Church. On Saturday, Orange Line trains are scheduled every 12 minutes.

There is no track work planned on the Green Line this weekend.

Roads

On the roads, a series of events, festivals and construction lane closures could slow drivers down or lead to detours.

Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for the multi-year rehabilitation project of the nearly 90-year-old bridge. The weekend closure was scheduled to take place earlier in September but postponed due to rain.

Other closures in the District include Fiesta DC Saturday and Sunday between 9th and 14th streets on Constitution Avenue Northwest; the Turkish Festival Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest near Freedom Plaza, the closure of Rhode Island Avenue Northwest Sunday morning in front of St. Matthews Cathedral for the annual Red Mass, and the Barracks Row Fall Festival in Southeast.

The Congress Heights Day Parade will also block a portion of Martin Luther King Jr. in Southeast Washington on Saturday afternoon.

The week ahead: free ride changes

Starting Monday, students who ride Metro and other services to school for free will be required to have a special SmarTrip card in D.C. and Fairfax County as part of broader regional changes.

Student identification cards like the D.C. One Card will no longer work when tapped on buses or rail system fare gates.

The SmarTrip cards that will continue to provide the same access are available through each student’s school.

The week ahead: New and discounted Loudoun bus service

Starting Monday, Loudoun County Transit will have a new bus running from Purcellville’s new park and ride lot to Metro’s Wiehle-Reston East Station.

The express route will leave 412 Browning Court every half-hour between 4:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. and between 3:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

The buses will carry riders from the end of the Silver Line to Purcellville every 30 minutes between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Toward Wiehle-Reston East, the buses will be labeled Route 931 and toward Purcellville the buses will be labeled Route 932.

Eventually, the fare will be $1. Through October, the buses will be free to ride though as part of the ongoing free rides on all of Loudoun County’s Metro Connection bus service. Those free trips are intended to help reduce traffic on Interstate 66 during the ongoing major construction.

