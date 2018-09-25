GW Parkway rebuild in the works — but could bring years of delays

A complete rebuild of much of the George Washington Parkway, including an overhaul of the interchange with Virginia Route 123, is expected in coming years.
WASHINGTON — Much of the George Washington Parkway will see a complete rebuild in the next few years — and though it’ll surely result in smoother pavement and longer acceleration lanes, good things on the road only come after lengthy closures.
An $150 million overhaul of the George Washington Parkway, including a rework of the interchange with Virginia Route 123, is moving forward. The National Park Service (NPS) completed an environmental review for the 8-mile expanse of the parkway between the Capital Beltway and Spout Run — a process that stretched on for more than a decade.
Now, NPS hopes a grant can be issued soon to cover the costs of the project. It includes completely rebuilding the roadway in both directions — strengthening unpaved shoulders, improving drainage, adding stronger guardrails and renewing stone walls to meet current highway safety standards.
For drivers, the most significant impact during construction will be long-term closures that could reduce the parkway to just one lane in each direction. After construction wraps up, though, drivers will be able to use additional acceleration and deceleration lanes, and will find significant changes to Chain Bridge Road/Route 123.
The ramps between southbound GW Parkway and Route 123 would be consolidated in a new intersection, with some additional roadway realignment. Southbound traffic continuing past the interchange would also have two through lanes, instead of one. Northbound traffic on the GW Parkway would still be able to exit onto Route 123 in both directions.