Things to do in the DC area: ‘Hamnet’ at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Irish celebrations … and more!

The Shakespeare Theatre Company is presenting a theatrical adaptation of "Hamnet," adapted by award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman.

"Hamnet" runs from March 17 to April 12 at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in D.C.(Courtesy Kyle Flubacker) "Hamnet" runs from March 17 to April 12 at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in D.C.(Courtesy Kyle Flubacker) The story of “Hamnet,” originally shared in Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel, has been making waves over the past few months due to the success of the film adaptation directed by Chloé Zhao.

But before the film, it was a play — and soon it will be presented in D.C. for the first time, as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s U.S. premiere tour.

The Shakespeare Theatre Company is presenting a theatrical adaptation of “Hamnet,” adapted by award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman. Chakrabarti is known for having adapted “Life of Pi,” based on Yann Martel’s 2001 novel.

The story focuses on the family of William Shakespeare, with fictionalized imaginings of his wife, Agnes (also known as Anne) Hathaway, and how their relationship and the death of their son, Hamnet, influenced him and his writing of “Hamlet.”

But Chakrabarti told WTOP it’s not necessary to be a Shakespeare scholar to enjoy “Hamnet.”

“You don’t need to know about his plays or about what they said happened, or anything like that. You can just come and meet these people who become the Shakespeares,” Chakrabarti said. “All the suppositions in the book and the play are suggestions, inspirations, imagined ideas of who they could have been.”

Chakrabarti said Shakespeare is a literary and artistic icon who influenced the English language through his works, but in the end, “he was just a person.”

“I think if you’ve read the book or you’ve seen the film, this is a completely different medium. So, come and see it, because it’s the same story, essentially, but it’s a different eye and a different flavor,” Chakrabarti said. “And if you haven’t done either of those things, then it will be a delicious, new revelation of a story.”

“Hamnet” plays at Harman Hall in the Shakespeare Theatre Company from March 17 through April 12.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Awesome Con

D.C.’s version of Comic Con is back this weekend for its 13th year. The Walter E. Washington Convention Center is celebrating geek culture at Awesome Con, which is hosted from Friday through Sunday. With over 60,000 guests in attendance, they can enjoy an artist alley, book fair, short film festival and celebrity guests, such as George Takei, Adam Savage, Gillian Anderson and Nathan Fillion, among others.

Pink Tie Party

Enjoy an evening of delicious bites and specialty cocktails from D.C.-area restaurants, while wearing chic, all-pink attire at the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Pink Tie Party. This event, which is solely for those ages 21 and over, supports the festival to ensure the events remain primarily free and open to the public. Tickets cost approximately $275 per person.

Passion Plays

At the Passion Plays festival, Dupont Underground presents new music-theater works, each exploring “different aspects of human passion, suffering, redemption.” The production of “Passio” runs Friday through Sunday, with stories of resilience and transformation told amid various classical singing techniques. The following weeks, “For Women Serving Time” is presented as a poem-opera-theater work with jazz elements and “powerful contemplation of the human experiences contained in female incarceration in America.”

Ireland at The Wharf

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Wharf this Saturday at the annual “Ireland at The Wharf” celebration. The daylong, family-friendly event features live Irish music, Irish dancers and plenty of Guinness to drink. No RSVPs required, but guests can opt for the “VIP Irish Experience,” which includes complimentary snacks, samplings of premium Irish whiskeys, a complimentary Guinness or glass of wine, VIP-only restrooms and other perks.

The Big Draw Festival

At this family-friendly event Saturday, the National Building Museum is offering playful, hands-on creativity sessions with workshops and storytelling sessions, provided by artists and educators. The event is free with registration and open to the public, but some workshops may require preregistration.

The Roost Women-Made Wine Fest

A selection of 30 wines made by women from around the world are being showcased at The Roost Women-Made Wine Fest this Sunday. Expect a variety of sparkling, white, rosé and red wines. Tickets cost approximately $52 per person for the event at The Roost in Southeast D.C.

Maryland

SPRUNG!

This comedy festival in Silver Spring, Maryland, presents 10 comedy shows at the Black Box Theatre, along with classes provided. Presented by Improbable Comedy, the events run Thursday through Sunday.

Ravel, Debussy & Saint-Saëns

At the Strathmore’s Music Center in North Bethesda, Maryland, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra presents Ravel’s Boléro, Debussy’s Ibéria and Saint-Saëns’ piano concerto No. 5 “Egyptian.” The events are Thursday and Friday with varying prices.

Community Stories Film Festival

This Friday through Sunday, the Community Stories Film Festival features some of the best independent documentary filmmaking by local filmmakers. Expect screenings, filmmaker Q&As and conversations. An “All-Access Pass” costs approximately $28, but does not include access to the closing film Sunday. All films are screened at Silver Spring, Maryland’s Docs In Progress.

“Appropriate”

Starting Wednesday and running through April 19, the Olney Theatre Center is presenting Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ satire of a family digging through their recently deceased patriarch’s crumbling estate. The “Appropriate” production is also accompanied by several other upcoming events, including post-show discussions, a genealogy workshop and a guided hike along the Underground Railroad Experience Trail by Montgomery Parks. Ticket prices for “Appropriate” vary from around $50 to over $115.

Virginia

Shamrock in the Park

Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, is hosting a festive St. Patrick’s Day celebration this Saturday. The event features a live DJ, fun photo opportunities, outdoor games, a scavenger hunt and bar carts around Water Park. The event is free to attend.

Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market

Get shopping! Approximately 10 to 15 vendors plan to gather in Alexandria, Virginia’s Crystal City neighborhood this Saturday as part of the Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market.

Alexandria Festival of the Book

This one-day book festival is hosting award-winning authors who will discuss local history and other topics, such as the Revolutionary War period, the Gilded Age and the Jazz Age. The free event is open to the public and hosted at St. Paul’s in Old Town Alexandria.

Saved by the ’90s

Get ready for everything from Third Eye Blind to the Spice Girls to the Backstreet Boys and beyond. The State Theatre in Falls Church, Virginia, has a ’90s-themed dance party planned this Saturday. This event is only for those ages 21 and up. Tickets cost $18 in advance or $21 on the day of the show.

