Things to do in the DC area: ‘Safety Not Guaranteed’, Heated Rivalry Rave … and more!

Time-travel may not be real, but it’s not new for Hollywood writers, as seen with films like “Avengers: Endgame,” “Happy Death Day,” “Back to the Future” or Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”

One writer, Nick Blaemire, wanted to see what time-travel would look like if it was on a smaller, more slice-of-life scale.

With his book and movie adaptation, “Safety Not Guaranteed,” Blaemire’s story explores journalists from Seattle who head to a small town in Washington state to investigate a man who wrote a classified ad about finding a partner for time travel.

And now Blaemire’s work has been adapted for the stage at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia. “Safety Not Guaranteed” is a time-travel indie-rock musical with music written by Ryan Miller of the alternative rock band, Guster.

The leading actress in the musical is Mia Pak, who will star in “Girl, Interrupted” at New York’s Public Theater later this year.

“It’s a lot of fun. There’s a heist in the show. There’s a bunch of really cool special effects. It’s definitely an exciting night out at the theater,” Blaemire said. “But ultimately, I think it’s about taking stock of your life and believing in the possibility that this present moment has beautiful things to offer.”

This isn’t Blaemire’s first time working with Signature Theatre as he was the writer for a show, called “Glory Days,” in 2007, which eventually went to Broadway. A decade later, he wrote another show for the theatre, called “Soon.”

“Sometimes, we spend our time looking back,” Blaemire said. “I think ironically, this show is about being in the moment and learning how to accept the choices that you’ve made and move forward, rather than trying to Monday morning quarterback for the rest of our lives.”

Learn more about “Safety Not Guaranteed,” the musical on Signature Theatre’s official website. The production runs from March 3 through April 12. The running time is approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes with no intermission.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

“Making Their Mark: Works from the Shah Garg Collection”

Starting this Friday, the National Museum of Women in the Arts has a new exhibit dedicated to approximately 80 works by nearly 70 of the most influential artists of the 20th and 21st centuries. These artists include Cecily Brown and Kara Walker, among others. The exhibition runs through July 26.

Heated Rivalry: A Jockstar Rave

Enjoy a night of party boy anthems heard on, or inspired by, “Heated Rivalry” at the Black Cat. The dance party is Friday with two live DJs. Tickets cost approximately $30 in advance or roughly $35 day of. And if you’re curious how “Heated Rivalry” is taking the District by storm, check out WTOP’s reporting here.

New Play Festival

The New Play Festival brings together artists, audiences and theater leaders for a series of readings and conversations that reflect Arena Stage’s 75-year legacy. The event, featuring five productions, runs from Friday through March 1.

MEGA Mega Indoor “Sidewalk” Sale

Go shopping at Merry Pin this Wednesday with hundreds of items for sale, many of which cost between $1 and $5. The sale includes kitchen supplies and kitchenware, gift wrapping supplies and arts and crafts supplies.

ON BERRIES

On Sunday, Michelin-starred restaurant, Jônt, celebrates National Strawberry Day with a special open-house style event in partnership with ON BERRIES, a premiere Korean strawberry brand. This event features sweet and savory bites highlighting the berries, served alongside curated beverages inspired to compliment the themed pastries. General admission costs $60.

Maryland

Capital Irish Film Festival

Running through March 1, Solas Nua’s annual Capital Irish Film Festival is back. The event features some of the latest and best Irish dramatic and documentary features, shorts, art films and animation releases by Irish and Ireland-based filmmakers. All-access passes are sold out, but individual tickets are still available. The event is hosted at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Celebration

The Watkins Nature Center is celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday Friday. This family-friendly event includes puppet shows, engaging stories and Seuss-inspired crafts and activities.

Black History Month Family Day

North Bethesda, Maryland’s Josiah Henson Museum and Park is hosting family-friendly hands-on activities that demonstrate what a child’s life was like in Dawn, the settlement Rev. Josiah Henson created after using the Underground Railroad to take his family to Canada. Admission for the event on Saturday costs $6 for children and seniors, and $7 for adults.

Virginia

Town of Vienna Restaurant Week

Running from Friday through March 8, those visiting or living in Vienna, Virginia, shouldn’t miss Town of Vienna Restaurant Week. This weeklong event offers special menus and other promotions from local eateries.

Fairfax City Restaurant Week

With over 20 participating restaurants, this year’s Fairfax City Restaurant Week is bound for deliciousness. Expect a variety of flavors and deals during this event, which is the same time frame as the Town of Vienna Restaurant Week, from Friday through March 8.

Golden: A K-Pop Kids Party!

For kids and their parents, Jammin Java is hosting family-friendly dance party this Saturday, featuring remixes inspired by familiar soundtracks, K-Pop songs and pop anthems from the hit movie. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets cost $24 for general admission.

Boozy Book Fair

Next Wednesday, Audacious Aleworks Brewery in Falls Church, Virginia, has the Boozy Book Fair planned with — you guessed it — books and brews included.

