Things to do in the DC area: Winter Skate Spectacular, Holiday Record Swap … and more!

From Dec. 27 through Feb. 9, the National Building Museum is hosting an indoor synthetic ice-skating experience to keep the holiday spirit going into the new year.

The National Building Museum's Winter Skate Spectacular is a unique indoor skating experience hosted in the museum's Great Hall.(Photo courtesy National Building Museum) The National Building Museum's Winter Skate Spectacular is a unique indoor skating experience hosted in the museum's Great Hall.(Photo courtesy National Building Museum) Keep the holiday spirit going into the new year with the National Building Museum’s Winter Skate Spectacular. Running from Dec. 27 through Feb. 9, the museum’s Great Hall is hosting an indoor synthetic ice-skating experience.

This second year of the Winter Skate Spectacular includes early hours for younger skaters, themed nights, plus festive snacks and drinks. There are also lively after-hours events planned for adults.

Aileen Fuchs, president and executive director of the National Building Museum, said this event also coincides with the installation of a public artwork suspended above the Great Hall, called “The Wave.” The massive work measures 55 by 180 feet, led by Catholic University of America professor Tonya Ohnstad in collaboration with students and industry partners.

“It’s going to be a really spectacular, beautiful element, we think, for our visitors who are often excited to experience architecture and design in new, fun, cool ways,” said Fuchs.

Tickets for the skating experience cost $20 for adults and $17 for youth, seniors and students.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Looking for New Year’s Eve events? Check out WTOP’s party guide here.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Holiday Record Swap and Vinyl Market

Add some new tunes to your music collection. In Northeast D.C., metrobar is hosting a record swap and market. The event is free to attend.

MLK Bargain Basement Books & Shop

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is selling used books and library merch with proceeds going directly to the MLK Library Friends. The event is this Saturday. Can’t attend? The Tenley-Friendship Neighborhood Library is also hosting a book sale with donated titles on Friday.

Kwanzaa and “Kujichagulia” at Anacostia Community Museum

The Playback Theatre is hosting an interactive Kwanzaa experience at the Anacostia Community Museum where audience members are invited to share real-life moments that are turned into dynamic theatrical performances. The event on Saturday is free to attend.

“Family Day: Winter Wishes”

In the Great Hall of the Library of Congress’ Thomas Jefferson Building, expect a family-friendly seasonal celebration where guests can use winter-themed imagery from the Library’s collection to create holiday cards or bookmarks. The event is free, but tickets are required.

D.C. Gals Vision Board Night

Get ready to manifest your dreams by heading to SALAZAR in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday for a vision board night. Tickets cost approximately $13 per person.

New Year’s Eve Swing Ball

Still need New Year’s plans? Head to Black Cat to see musical performances from Peaches O’Dell and Her Big Band Orchestra, plus Tony Anthony & His Malvivants. Tickets cost roughly $42. For more New Year’s Eve parties to consider, check out WTOP’s guide.

Maryland

Special Saturday Night Open Mic Night

The Hyattsville, Maryland, location of Busboys and Poets is hosting an open mic on Friday with professional spoken word performers, open mic rookies and musicians. Tickets cost approximately $7 in advance and $8 at the door.

A Dickens Literary Tea

For those who’d love to discuss “A Christmas Carol” or anything else regarding Charles Dickens, the Elkridge Furnace Inn and Garden House in Elkridge, Maryland, has an afternoon tea planned with delectable treats inspired by the English novelist’s literary works. Tickets for the event on Monday cost approximately $70.

Adobo’s NYE

Kiss 2025 goodbye at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland. This New Year’s event is hosted by the Adobo DMV multicultural experience with DJ sets by Pedro Night. The event costs approximately $35 per person.

Virginia

Mamma Mania!

For lovers of ABBA, the State Theatre in Falls Church, Virginia, has the tribute band, Mamma Mania!, performing Saturday. Tickets cost $22 ahead of time or $25 on the day of the show.

Holiday Hoedown

Jammin Java at Vienna, Virginia, has the blues and roots band, The Nighthawks, performing this Saturday as part of their Holiday Hoedown event. Tickets for the event cost $27 per person.

Holiday For The Hounds

On Saturday, Shipgarten has a paws-itively pup-friendly holiday celebration planned. Expect a dog park, homemade treats from doggie vendors, games and contests, as well as a special dog menu. Human companions can also enjoy over 40 breweries to sample from, plus pics with Santa.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.