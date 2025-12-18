Things to do in the DC area: Santa Clauster-f@%! Holiday Spectacular … and more!

Over 55 local musicians are coming together in Vienna, Virginia, for Jammin Java's annual holiday tradition to host the Santa Clauster-f@%! Holiday Spectacular.

Despite the name, the sing-along concerts are great for all ages and all beliefs in what Todd Wright, the creator of the event, describes as “controlled holiday chaos.”

Wright said the event on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday involves musicians who are assigned holiday songs, but who don’t rehearse until on the night of in front of the audience. He said it results in a “glorious train wreck” that has been so popular that the shows often sell out.

This is the event’s 23rd year, and already the Monday event is sold out. The other two highly anticipated evenings on Sunday and Tuesday have limited tickets remaining. Tickets are available on Jammin Java’s website for $27 per person.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

A live music event with punk, metal and more

Rhizome D.C. has a variety of live musical performances planned for Friday, ranging in genres from grunge-punk to “weirdo hypnosis tape noise” and beyond. All proceeds benefit the Miss Major Alexander L. Lee TGIJP Black Trans Cultural Center. Tickets cost approximately $22.

Cleveland Park Santa Bar Crawl

Head to Cleveland Park for a neighborhood-wide bar crawl with exclusive specials and lots of holiday cheer. This event is on Saturday with costumes and ugly sweaters encouraged. Tickets cost approximately $28.

Rock’n’Shop

The Black Cat is hosting a holiday market with local crafters, record dealers, shops, junk sellers and great music from live DJs. This event is free. For more holiday markets to consider, check out WTOP’s guide.

Santa Visits Frosted

D.C.’s Franklin Park has a holiday celebration planned for Saturday where families can take photos with Santa Claus and other holiday characters. Attendees of this free event can also expect holiday carolers, a life-size ice sculpture carving demonstration, as well as hot chocolate and apple cider.

Maryland

Make Your Own Ornaments

Shop Made in Maryland’s College Park location is helping attendees of this hands-on workshop bring a personal touch to their Christmas trees this year. Expect materials provided in this workshop, which costs approximately $13. The event is on Thursday.

Kerplunk! Free Family Art Drop-In

Every Saturday, Creative Alliance in Baltimore, Maryland, hosts a free art drop-in, called “Kerplunk!” where families can create seasonal crafts and art projects based on current exhibitions. This weekend, the event is themed around “salt dough cookie ornaments.”

Santa Social

The Urban Winery in Silver Spring, Maryland, has a holiday event planned for Sunday with a whole lot in store: wine specials, cookie decorating, games, hot drinks, a photo booth and a moon bounce for children. The event is free to attend.

Virginia

Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon

On Saturday and Sunday, head to Mount Vernon for a display of festive lights and fireworks over the Potomac River. At the family-friendly event, guests will also be able to talk to soldiers at an 18th-century winter encampment and meet Aladdin the Camel. Tickets cost $58 for adults and those ages 12 and up and $36 for children under the age of 12.

Another Night of All Doom Metal

Arts Herndon has a lineup of four doom metal bands set to perform on Sunday in Herndon, Virginia. The event has a $10 general admission with a $5 requested donation for nonperishable food.

A Christmas Brass Spectacular

For a top-notch brass musical performance, don’t miss The Capitol Bones All-Brass Big Band with Lena Seikaly at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia. The event is on Monday with tickets priced at roughly $40.

A Kid’s Cookie Decorating Class

Celebrate the holidays with a family-friendly cookie decorating class, hosted by Cake-wich Craft on Tuesday. The event in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, includes four cookies for decorating, all the sprinkles and other supplies attendees may need, a cup of hot cocoa and an additional mini sugar cookie for snacking on. The class costs roughly $28 per person.

