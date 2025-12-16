This Hanukkah bar has patrons getting lit by the ‘shotnorah’

For 357 days a year, Ivy and Coney is a neighborhood sports bar in D.C. But for eight days, it transforms into a celebration of the Festival of Lights.

What started nine years ago as a gentle rib to a nearby bar with a Christmas pop-up has become a tradition, not only for Ivy and Coney, but also for countless members of the Jewish community.

“We’ve been coming to this pop-up Hanukkah bar for many years,” Caroline Goldstrom said. “I usually try to avoid Manischewitz whenever I can.”

That did not stop Goldstrom, her husband, daughter and son-in-law from taking part in the ‘shotnorah.’

The 16-foot-wide menorah that holds shot glasses where the candles would normally be is a big hit with the crowd and charities.

Co-owner Josh Saltzman said the business has raised tens of thousands of dollars to charities over the years, thanks to the shotnorah.

This year the money is going to the bar’s neighbor Bread for the City, a local nonprofit that provides services for those living in poverty.

“It’s a fun way for us Jews to get in on the holiday fun and hanging out with each other at the bar,” Saltzman said.

Rockville’s Steve Goldfine was at the bar with his son, who was celebrating his birthday.

“You feel the closeness,” Goldfine said.

Saltzman said he loves seeing people come back each year and points out that it’s gotten bigger every year.

“People feel seen, and it’s nice to be around others and share each other’s traditions,” said Saltzman.

Traditions mean a lot to Saltzman; the latkes they make at the Hanukkah bar pop-up are his Bubbe’s recipe, and the menorah used is from his home.

WTOP asked Saltzman if his grandmother would be proud.

“She would be a little miffed with everything,” Saltzman said. “It would be a little too much with her, but she’d be happy to see people spinning the dreidel and eating her latke recipe.”

