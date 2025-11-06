Things to do in the DC area: Capital Food Fight, HBCU First Look Film Festival … and more!

One of the biggest, boldest and most delicious food events in the D.C. region is back and being hosted this Thursday at The Anthem.

One of the biggest, boldest and most delicious food events in the D.C. region is back and hosted this Thursday at The Anthem. The Capital Food Fight returns for its 21st year with tastes from dozens of the D.C. area's top restaurants along with a thrilling stage show.

This year’s chefs who are competing in a culinary battle include Julie Cortes of KAYU, Dina Daniel of Fava Pot, Matt Price of Fraiche and Suresh Sundas of Daru and Tapori. Some of the celebrity chefs making an appearance this year also include Amanda Freitag, Eric Adjepong and Spike Mendelsohn, among others.

Guests can also enjoy arcade games, a “roaming photo booth,” a Topo Chico Ranch Water station and more, according to Mel Gold, director of communications and marketing at D.C. Central Kitchen.

“So lots of really cool, fun things to eat, drink and play during the battles,” he told WTOP.

Hosted by D.C. Central Kitchen, the mission of the Capital Food Fight is to raise funds that will combat hunger and poverty through job training and job creation. In this past year, over $900,000 was raised thanks to this event, which went directly into funding the D.C. Central Kitchen’s efforts.

Get your last-minute tickets here, with prices starting at $350 per person. The event is strictly for those ages 21 and up.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

HBCU First LOOK Film Festival

Students and graduates of historically Black colleges and universities have united to elevate up-and-coming storytellers. The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival includes classes, panels, workshops and networking opportunities, all located at Howard University’s Blackburn Center. The film festival runs from Thursday through Saturday. Ticket prices vary.

“Lie Low”

Solas Nua, a D.C.-based Irish contemporary arts organization, is hosting the North American premiere of “Lie Low,” a play by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth that is “a dark comedy about trauma, the lies we tell ourselves, and the outrageous ways our brains work. Or don’t.” The production is running at the Atlas Performing Arts Center from Nov. 6 through 23.

Half and Half Market

The Femme Fatale D.C. store is hosting a pop-up vintage market on Saturday for the public to discover jewelry, paintings, stickers, prints and a mix of vintage and upcycled clothing. Visitors of the Half and Half Market also get access to flash tattoos, piercings, a screen printing workshop (registration required) and a caricature portrait booth. Tickets are free.

100th Birthday Memory Making

The Mount Pleasant Neighborhood Library is celebrating its 100th birthday all month long. This Saturday, the library is teaching the public the best practices of personal archiving, while offering information on resources available at Memory Lab, The People’s Archive and the D.C. History Center.

D.C. Beer Fest

Nationals Park is bringing back the D.C. Beer Fest with over 80 breweries, 200 beers, food trucks, bands and dueling pianos in tow. The event on Saturday costs $55 for general admission and $90 for VIP admission.

International Arts & Crafts Market

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, head to the World Bank on H Street NW for a festive, multiday shopping experience to get a head start on the holiday season. Vendors at the International Arts & Crafts Market plan to sell crafts, handmade jewelry, colorful housewares, Turkish towels and more.

Maryland

“Hello, Dolly!”

This classic 1964 musical is all about “love, second chances and the magic of an adventure to the big city.” The musical is centered around a matchmaker in search of a match for a miserly character, named Horace Vandergelder. “Hello, Dolly!” runs at the Olney Theatre Center from Nov. 6 through Jan. 4 of 2026. Audiences of all ages are welcome, though “if this were a film, it would be rated PG,” according to the Olney website. Tickets start at around $45.

Tribute to Erykah Badu & Jill Scott

This event is a tribute to the queens of Neo Soul, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott. Located at the Bethesda Theatre, expect some of their most popular songs, performed by Virginia native Angelica Baylor. The event is on Friday with tickets that start at roughly $40.

Nerd Cabaret

The Silver Spring Black Box is hosting a nerdy cabaret this Saturday featuring a medley of iconic musical TV episodes and opening themes. Tickets start at approximately $60.

Virginia

Alexandria Film Festival

Through Sunday, the 19th annual Alexandria Film Festival has more than 60 films expected to make their debut with half made by local filmmakers. Each showcase in Alexandria, Virginia, is priced at $15. Furloughed federal government workers impacted by the shutdown are offered complimentary tickets.

Northern Virginia Christmas Market

For its 32nd year, the Northern Virginia Christmas Market promises over 300 fine artisans from more than 30 states, offering a diverse selection of goods, including pottery, jewelry, stained glass, wood, photography and fiber arts. The event runs from Friday through Sunday. Tickets cost $9, while children under 12 can enter for free.

Pickle & Grilled Cheese Festival

For its second year, this briny, cheesy festival is prepared to offer guests a variety of vendors and food trucks to make the event a truly dill-icious time. Expect pickle tastings, pickle beer and cider and also pickle-themed activities. The Pickle & Grilled Cheese Festival is this Saturday at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Tickets cost $30 per person.

