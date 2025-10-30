Things to do in the DC area: Fright Fête, Día de los Muertos … and more!

Lovers of indie bookstores and spine-chilling festivities should head to Fright Fête at Lost City Books in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood this Friday.

This is the fifth Fright Fête hosted on Halloween by Lost City Books. At the event, guests can expect costumes, dancing, snacks and refreshments, a live DJ and even free flash tattoos.

“It’s great if you already have plans on Halloween, but maybe this can be like a first stop for you and a friend … before going on to the next thing. Some people who love indie bookstores and maybe don’t go to house parties in that kind of way — they’re welcome to stay at Lost City the whole night,” said Jonny Teklit, events manager at Lost City Books. “We just try and make it fun. We try and make it a party that we as staff would want to attend as well.”

Tickets to the Fright Fête cost roughly $53 per person.

Looking for other Halloween activities? Check out these spooktacular parties and other events, or head to a themed pop-up at a local bar or restaurant.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Nightmare on U Street

Get boo-zy this Halloween at Whitlow’s on U Street. This Friday, expect the bar to be filled with live music, specialty drinks and a $500 prize for the winner of their costume contest. Those who arrive between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. also get a free JELL-O shot.

D.C. Zinefest

Head to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library on Saturday for the annual celebration of zines, known as D.C. Zinefest. The festival is being hosted on the fourth and fifth floors with workshops hosted in The People’s Archive in the library.

Fall Family Fun Day

For some of the best seasonal, family-friendly fun, the Brookland Arts Walk is hosting a puppet show on Saturday along with a photo booth and other activities.

Adams Morgan PorchFest

One of the city’s biggest neighborhood music festivals is back for the fall season. Adams Morgan PorchFest is being hosted at dozens of businesses with over 100 bands participating.

Día de los Muertos

The Wharf is celebrating Día de los Muertos this Saturday in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Institute and Fiesta D.C. The family-friendly festival includes live music, cultural performances, a Modelo beer garden, face painting and sugar skull decorating.

Maryland

Ball-o-ween/Baddie-ween

The Bethesda Theater is hosting a Halloween costume party, called Ball-o-ween/Baddie-ween, with sounds from Dylan Ali, the Styles Band, Tyra the Zombie, and Stardust, with headliner TikTok star and rapper Adamn Killa. Tickets cost $35.

“Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror”

The Mansion in North Bethesda, Maryland, is hosting a live music screening of the 1922 film, “Nosferatu,” accompanied by Strathmore’s very own AIR musicians. The event is this Saturday with tickets that cost approximately $35 per person.

Carla Hall on “Carla and the Tin Can Cake Party”

This Sunday, celebrity chef and TV star Carla Hall is hosting a story time at People’s Book in Takoma Park, Maryland, to read her book, “Carla and the Tin Can Cake Party.”

Virginia

Halloween Dog Costume Contest

Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, Virginia, is celebrating the spookier things in life with pups this Friday. Their Halloween dog costume contest includes more than just prizes. The public can also enjoy special cider releases and Thai food on site.

Taylor-Ween: A Taylor Swift Halloween Dance Party

The Fearless Eras, performers who are “not just a cover band — it’s an experience,” are performing at the State Theatre in Falls Church this Friday. The cost is $20 per person.

Halloween Night of Devilish Music

Jammin Java in Vienna isn’t hosting a Monster Mash, but instead a Halloween Night of Devilish Music with bands and performers like the Aidan Leclaire Band, BUKO BUKO and Lena Taynham. The event costs approximately $20 to attend.

Alexandria Fall-O-Ween

John Carlyle Square in Alexandria is hosting a Fall-O-Ween celebration with holiday desserts, a kids’ costume contest and a pet costume contest. The free event is this Saturday.

ALX Jazz Fest Pop Up Series

On Sunday, enjoy a free jazz performance and spoken word performance at Alexandria’s Four Mile Run Farmers & Artisans Market. The performers are musician Jordan Curls with poetry by Dehejia B. and Chet Been Cool.

