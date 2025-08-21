Things to do in the DC area: DC JazzFest, Md. State Fair … and more!

Celebrate the rhythm of D.C. at JazzFest 2025. Plus, explore more local events — from opera at Nationals Park to the Maryland State Fair.

Immanuel Wilkins and Linda Oh perform at the DC JazzFest. (Josh Brown)(Credit Josh Brown) Immanuel Wilkins and Linda Oh perform at the DC JazzFest. (Josh Brown)(Credit Josh Brown) Jazz is taking over the District from Aug. 27-31 as part of the D.C. JazzFest celebration.

The live musical event spans across several neighborhoods, including The Wharf and Downtown, with headliners that include five-time Grammy Award winning artist Lalah Hathaway.

Attendees do not need a ticket to listen to performances from the Wharf Street promenade, but performances on the District Pier or Transit Pier, Union Stage and Arena Stage require a ticket. Find the full schedule and ticket prices on the official D.C. JazzFest website.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Opera in the Outfield

Free for all ages, the Opera in the Outfield event offers live performances on Saturday at Nationals Park. The Washington National Opera is performing Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” as well as “Slopera! A Bite-Sized Opera” by Mo Willems and Carlos Simon.

Metalcore Blast Matinee Cookout

Rhizome D.C. is organizing a metalcore festival on Saturday with local bands that include Out to Destroy, Balisong, Denouement and HardTruth. Tickets for the all-ages event are “pay what you want.”

Paw Paw Hunting

Ever heard of paw paws? The “hillbilly mango” or “hipster banana,” as it’s often called, is the focus of this foraging event on Sunday. Tickets cost approximately $12.

D.C. Plant Week

Starting Monday and running through Aug. 31, D.C. Plant Week is bringing green-thumbed folks together for several herbal experiences. Expect a workshop on plant care basics, a plant bingo activity, an outdoor makers market, a block party and more.

Maryland

Maryland State Fair

Starting Thursday, the Maryland State Fair at the Timonium Fair Grounds in Baltimore County is bringing tons of fun across three weekends. Families can anticipate a jam-packed schedule of live entertainment as well as horse racing, a rodeo, puppy yoga and more.

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Catch the Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s production of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” while you still can in Frederick. The iconic musical about a gender-bending, punk rock goddess is running through Saturday. Ticket prices vary.

African Caribbean Music and Arts Festival

In Silver Spring, head to Veterans Plaza for the best reggae, Afrobeats and soca music with a live DJ in celebration of the African Caribbean Music and Arts Festival. Admission is free for the event on Sunday.

Virginia

Around the World Cultural Food Festival

Alexandria’s Oronoco Bay Park is hosting over 30 food vendors and 96 artisan vendors with a multitude of countries represented on Saturday. The Around the World Cultural Food Festival offers free admission.

“The Parent Trap”

If the weather is nice, why not head to an outdoor screening of the 1998 hit movie, “The Parent Trap?” The Metropolitan Park in Crystal City is hosting the movie night on Friday. Be sure to bring a lawn chair!

Wright at Twilight

The Pope-Leighey House in Alexandria is hosting an evening event with snacks and wine, yard games and period music, plus the opportunity to tour the famous Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home at your leisure. The event is on Friday.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.