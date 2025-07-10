Things to do in the DC area: Embassy Chef Challenge, District Fringe … and more!

Taste dishes from over 30 embassies at the Embassy Chef Challenge on July 10 in D.C., or explore many other summer events including food festivals, live performances and cultural celebrations across the region.

A live performance at the 2024 Embassy Chef Challenge, hosted by Events D.C.(Courtesy Kevin McCabe/Events DC) A live performance at the 2024 Embassy Chef Challenge, hosted by Events D.C.(Courtesy Kevin McCabe/Events DC) This Thursday, July 10, attendees at the Embassy Chef Challenge can enjoy an international culinary experience without buying a plane ticket. The event, hosted by Events D.C., features more than 30 embassies in a culinary competition at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.

With restaurateur and former “Top Chef” contestant Spike Mendelsohn as the host, the event allows the public to taste dishes and drinks from around the world. The public can judge which embassies outperform the rest, while a panel comprised chefs, food journalists and other professionals choose their favorite choices as well.

An array of musicians, dancers and other performers are also bound to take the stage. The Embassy Chef Challenge has been an annual mainstay of Events D.C. since 2008.

This event might be currently sold out, but there are several other upcoming events by Events D.C. worth considering.

Other events to consider by Events D.C. include the Owtside Festival on Saturday, July 19. This high-energy event includes a lineup of DJs, food vendors and interactive games. All guests must be 21 years of age or older. The event is hosted at Gateway D.C. in Southeast. General admission starts at approximately $91 with VIP tickets selling for roughly $175.

Another upcoming event to consider is the Camp Zen and Summer Movie Series on Friday, July 25. This free, outdoor community event features camp activations, including a petting zoo, yoga, and arts and crafts.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

District Fringe

While Capital Fringe is no longer producing the annual Fringe Festival, after two decades of doing so in the District, a new summer festival, dubbed District Fringe, is here to showcase local theater professionals. There are 15 theatrical productions being hosted in the Phoenix Theatre at the Van Ness campus of the University of the District of Columbia, ranging from a solo show about “the transformative power of play” to a blind date comedy show that is “pure comedy gold” to a “humorous, risqué and ridiculous” performance about a comedian and her “himbo boyfriend.” Ticket prices vary.

Wawability

Celebrate 35 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act with two nights of entertainment at The Anthem. On Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12, expect music, comedy and dance performances at the WAWABILITY event. Ticket prices start at approximately $65.

Romanian Weekend

Also at The Wharf is a three-day extravaganza celebrating the richness and diversity of Romanian culture. Romanian Weekend runs from July 11 through 13 with music, dance, food, wine, spoken word performances, concerts and craft shows scheduled. No tickets or registration are required.

Maryland

Baltimore Washington One Carnival

Across three days in Baltimore, Maryland, celebrate the Baltimore Washington One Carnival with a Caribbean-style parade along with live music and entertainment. The event spans from July 11 through 13 with ticket prices that vary per day.

Maryland German Festival

The family-friendly Maryland German Festival at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Maryland, is being held from July 12 through 13. The admission includes access to activities like pony rides, a rock climbing wall and a puppet show. Ticket prices vary.

Konvenience Festival

In celebration of the theatrical production, “Kim’s Convenience,” the Olney Theatre Center is partnering with the Korean Cultural Center D.C. to host a K-pop dance party, food from the KBBQBOX food truck and interactive cultural demonstrations showcasing both traditional and contemporary Korean experiences. The Konvenience Festival is free and open to all on Saturday, July 12.

Virginia

Alexandria & USA Birthday Celebration

The City of Alexandria is celebrating its 276th birthday on Saturday, July 12. The event at Oronoco Bay Park is expected to feature a fireworks display alongside a lineup of live performances, poetry readings and local food trucks.

R&B Mimosa Festival

For those ages 21 and over, head to Arlington Beer Garden in Arlington, Virginia, on Saturday, July 12, for music and good vibes, plus multiple mimosa flavors to enjoy. There are two sessions for the R&B Mimosa Festival, from noon to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ticket prices vary, with general admission including two mimosas for the price and VIP admission including “VIP access,” two mimosas and a festival T-shirt.

NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival

The Manassas Museum is hosting this weekend’s NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival on Sunday, July 13. With free entry and free parking, this festival celebrates the cuisine from Thailand with food, crafts and entertainment.

