Things to do in the DC area: Smithsonian Folklife Festival, Pride Fair … and more!

The annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival returns next week to D.C., running from July 2 through 7 with a theme focused on youth from around the globe.

The theme, “Youth and the Future of Culture,” explores the contributions and experiences of young people and how they create, innovate and sustain cultural practices and traditions.

As always, the festival is on the National Mall in the area between 7th and 12th streets.

“This is an opportunity for us to support that next generation of makers, that next generation of musicians, that next generation of artists and media artists, but also invite and support that next generation of festival visitors as well,” said Michelle Banks, curator at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

There is a plethora of free performances, workshops, demonstrations and other activities to anticipate, but a few of this year’s key events from the schedule include skating demonstrations, engaging cultural demonstrations on language reclamation, live musical performances, as well as activities like “Prom in the Park” Saturday, July 5.

“Young people make really powerful statements, and we’re not often paying attention to them … We have to support their work, and we have to support their voices, and we have to support the innovation that they bring to the table,” Banks told WTOP’s Michelle Goldchain.

Linda St. Thomas, the Smithsonian chief spokesperson, expects approximately 600,000 visitors at this year’s event. For those that attend, Thomas said it’s about “passing things on to the next generation,” whether that be trades or techniques or indigenous languages.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Cleveland Park Night Market

This outdoor market in D.C.’s Cleveland Park neighborhood features over 20 artisan local vendors. The event is on Thursday, June 26.

Open Streets Ride

Cyclists can travel down Capitol Hill with ease on Saturday, June 28, thanks to Open Streets D.C. The festivities include a bike parade down a one-mile-long, car-free route with all ages and abilities welcome.

Book Swap

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is hosting a book swap on Saturday, June 28. This event is perfect for those interested in trading books and discovering unfamiliar authors without having to make a purchase. General admission is free.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix Watch Party

If you’re a fan of the new “F1” movie or a fan of Formula One racing in general, head to the F1 Arcade in Northeast D.C. for a watch party of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 29. This early-morning event includes open sim racing, live DJ entertainment and an elevated brunch. Ticket prices vary, starting from $29 for general admission and rising to $135 for “Grandstand Tickets” that include reserved seating and unlimited beer, wine, bubbles and brunch.

Maryland

Color Burst Park Summer Series

At Columbia, Maryland’s Color Burst Park, expect free live musical performances every month through September. This Thursday, June 26, the Sons of Mystro are performing, while the Kind Kid-izen sing-along group is performing on Saturday, June 28.

“The Lightning Thief”

Adapted from the book, “The Lightning Thief,” by Rick Riordan, this musical adaptation is hitting the stage at Adventure Theatre in Glen Echo, Maryland. The production runs from June 27 through Aug. 17. This family-friendly musical is recommended for those ages 7 and up.

SummerFest

On Saturday, June 28, enjoy live music and fireworks at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg, Maryland, as part of SummerFest. This free event includes food trucks, local breweries and family-friendly activities.

Virginia

Alexandria Pride

Head to Alexandria, Virginia’s City Hall and Market Square on Saturday, June 28 for a Pride celebration that includes over 60 exhibitors, food trucks and live music as well as a drag story hour.

Broadway in the Park

Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap come together for the fifth annual Broadway in the Park, hosted at the Filene Center in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday, June 28. This event is a collaborative musical theater performance, featuring Broadway stars Lindsay Mendez and Jessie Mueller, alongside performers from the Signature Theatre. Ticket prices vary.

MozzarellaFest

Dive into Italy’s iconic cheese, mozzarella, at Cheesetique in Alexandria, Virginia’s Del Ray neighborhood. On Tuesday, July 1, the MozzarellaFest event that includes a guided tasting that celebrates mozzarella in its many forms. Admission costs $45 per person, which includes all wine and food.

