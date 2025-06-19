Things to do in the DC area: Barbecue Battle, Fête de la Musique … and more!

For its 33rd year, the annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle is back with live musical performances, live art, dance battles, family-friendly events, demonstrations and some of the best barbecue in the nation.

The event is hosted along Pennsylvania Avenue Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 with Go-Go legends like EU featuring Sugar Bear, Junkyard Band and the Chuck Brown Band.

New this year is the “World Central Kitchen Restaurant Row,” where five popular local eateries — Yellow, CHIKO, Joia Burger, Colada Shop and Falafel Inc — plan to donate 20% of their proceeds to World Central Kitchen.

Also new is the Corona Beach activation area, which features a tiki bar stocked with Corona, real sand, live steel drum performances and giveaways.

And for those who’d prefer to pass on alcohol, there’s a Mocktail Club with plenty of zero-proof samplings to consider.

For family fun, consider skeeball, custom key-making, art-making and other children’s programs. Colgate is also presenting a “Bright Smiles, Bright Futures” van for free dental check-ups for children.

When it comes to the can’t-miss events at this two-day festival, guests can witness a pitmaster showdown at the BBQ Masters Battle or the famous Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. There are also live demos from top chefs and culinary legends at the Giant Fresh Ideas Cooking Stage.

Jacob Tubis, co-producer for the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, told WTOP that the weekend-long event also hosts the Impossible Foods BBQ Championship, which focuses entirely on plant-based meat.

“The samples themselves are a mix, all over the place. We have a lot of barbecue classics and also a lot of summertime grilling,” Tubis said. “Barbecue Battle really at its heart, and what we want to provide for the community, is giving every single person you know, something to really enjoy, to smile about.”

Tickets for the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle are priced at just over $20 for one-day passes, just over $30 for weekend passes, and just over $68 for a family pack of four tickets for one-day admission. Find the full schedule on the event website.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

“Juneteenth Jubilee”

Head to D.C.’s Anacostia neighborhood on Juneteenth for a “Freedom & Unity Walk,” or a daylong celebration “rooted in liberation, cultural pride and the power of community.” The walk begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, crossing the 11th Street Bridge with activations and “healing stations” along Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Marion Barry Avenue SE.

Ward 7 Juneteenth Parade

For more Juneteenth celebrations, head to Penn Branch Shopping Center in D.C.’s Ward 7 for a parade that will proceed along Branch Avenue SE and end at Randle Circle in Fort Dupont Park with a family fair and festival to follow.

Black Techno Matters

Gather and dance to the tunes of techno from five DJs as part of Liber8’s Juneteenth celebrations, which are being hosted around the nation. This dance party is being hosted at DC9 on Friday, June 20 with tickets that cost approximately $20.

Juneteenth Celebration

The Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum is hosting a belated Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 21 with a day full of culture. Those who attend this free event get to experience live musical performances, morning yoga and plant giveaways.

Home Rule Music Festival

The Parks at Walter Reed is hosting the Home Rule Music Festival on Saturday, June 21 with live performances, food vendors, community organizations and activations. The event plans to feature D.C.’s rich musical heritage, spotlighting sounds from jazz to go-go. General admission tickets are free, but there are VIP tickets available for approximately $170 per person.

Fête de la Musique

To celebrate the summer solstice, the second annual Fête de la Musique, or World Music Day, is being hosted on Saturday, June 21. Expect over 40 musical acts that will perform in dozens of locations throughout D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood.

Summer Solstice Festival

Pack a picnic and a blanket as the National Gallery of Art is celebrating the summer solstice in the National Gallery’s Sculpture Garden. On Saturday, June 21, families can enjoy a storytime, while enjoying the acoustic sounds of the Onyx Club Boys. Guests can also check out specimens from the National Museum of Natural History’s education collection while they’re at it.

Summer Solstice Market

The U.S. Botanic Garden Terrace is being transformed into the Summer Solstice Market on Saturday, June 21. Browse botanical-themed goods from local makers and live plants from Rewile.

Pride Market

Prepare to shop as Fantom Comics is hosting a Pride Market at City-State Brewing Co. on Sunday, June 22. The event includes local artists, crafts and businesses from around the D.C. region.

Go-Go on the Rooftop

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is continuing their Go-Go on the Rooftop concert series this Sunday, June 22 with Northeast Groovers, Obsession Band and the Major League Band. The event is free and open to the public.

Maryland

National Harbor Juneteenth Celebration

At National Harbor, Maryland, celebrate Juneteenth with the Freedom Day Black-Owned Marketplace, outside activations, live musical performances and an outdoor movie screening of “Black Panther.” The events on Thursday, June 19 start at 11 a.m.

MahoganyBooks Juneteenth Celebration

MahoganyBooks, an independent bookstore specializing in works by the African diaspora, is celebrating Juneteenth this year with a storytime and crafts, live music, a comic book swap, raffles and a book drive. The event is on Thursday, June 19.

“Kim’s Convenience”

The title, “Kim’s Convenience,” may sound familiar — probably because this theatrical production and the “Kim’s Convenience” Netflix series are based on the same award-winning comedy by playwright and actor Ins Choi. The Olney Theatre Center in Olney, Maryland, is presenting this production, which focuses on the Kims, a Korean immigrant family, from June 25 through July 27. Already, many of the shows are sold out. Ticket prices vary.

Virginia

Rewind to Y2K 90’s and 2000’s Dance Party

Wish you could turn back time? Head to Jammin Java on Friday, June 20 for a dance party with a live DJ to enjoy some of the best popular tunes that the two decades have to offer. Tickets cost approximately $20 per person.

Philippine Independence Day Festival

Head to Fairfax, Virginia’s Mosaic District this Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 for what is self-proclaimed as the largest Filipino Festival in the region. Guests can expect two stages of entertainment featuring both cultural and contemporary performances, food vendors and trucks, a cultural tent and a kid-friendly corner with face painting and splash zones.

Manassas Bee Festival

You better bee-lieve it that this free festival is focused entirely on bees. Buzz on by to the Liberia House and Grounds in Manassas, Virginia, on Saturday, June 21 for a costume parade, a spelling bee, live music, food trucks, a mead garden and family-friendly activities like a bounce house, farm animals, and vendors with honey a plenty.

Overtures 2025 Showcase

Come see the next generation of musical theater artists at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia as part of Signature’s summer program for pre-professional artists. This showcase on Saturday, June 21 is free with no tickets required.

