Things to do in the DC area: Veterans Day events, Capital Food Fight … and more!

Here’s a roundup of upcoming local events, including Veterans Day celebration, Capital Food Fight, film festivals, concerts, and Christmas markets.

Veterans Day returns Monday, with many businesses celebrating the holiday with special events. Here is a list of Veterans Day events going on in the region.

Veterans Day events to consider

At the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, an annual ceremony is planned that is free and open to the public and will include formal military honors, a keynote address, veterans’ remarks, and wreath laying. The event is Monday.

The National Museum of American Jewish Military History is also hosting an event on Monday to invite the public to put together care packages for hospitalized veterans. Can’t bring anything? Just bring yourself to make cards, thank you notes and care packages from already donated materials.

The Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs is planning a Veterans Day ceremony Sunday at the D.C. War Memorial in Southwest to recognize those who have served and sacrificed for their country. The event is free.

Enjoy a special Veterans Day concert Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library with a performance by the Navy Band Cruisers vocal ensemble and the Navy Brass Band. The event is free.

Take a tour of Washington Canal Park in Southeast with Off the Mall Tours to learn about the oldest African church in D.C., the Capital Turnaround and Navy Yard, itself (though the tour won’t enter Navy Yard since it’s a functioning military base). The tour on Monday costs $30 per adult and $20 per child.

The Library of Congress is hosting a family day event Saturday that focuses on teaching the public how Americans on the homefront contributed to the war effort during the two world wars and supported the troops overseas. With the event hosted in the Thomas Jefferson Building’s Great Hall, guests get to also decorate a plant pot and pick up seeds for their own herb harvest. The event is free, but passes are required.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Capital Food Fight

One of the most momentous food events in the D.C. area is back this Thursday at The Anthem. The 20th annual Capital Food Fight brings together more than 70 restaurants for tastings, while four top local chefs compete in a live culinary battle. The event serves as D.C. Central Kitchen’s biggest annual fundraiser with tickets starting at $350.

Side Yards

In Navy Yard, an “immersive carnival extravaganza” is coming Friday. Side Yards will feature magicians, contortionists, jugglers and sword swallowers along with an interactive bubble artist and a live DJ. Admission is free and kids of all ages are welcome to attend.

Etch A Sketch

On Tuesday, head to The D.C. Arts Center for Etch A Sketch, a fast-paced, sketch comedy event. Tickets start at $10.

Maryland

The Maryland Irish Festival

Friday through Sunday, the Irish Festival returns to the Maryland State Fairgrounds to celebrate Irish culture with music, food and vendors. Ticket prices vary.

The Black Smile Film Premiere

Local artists Olivia Eddings and Shartoya Jn.Baptiste present the dance film “The Black Smile” at Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, Maryland, on Saturday. The film is “a joyful story” that “celebrates healing and collaboration among Black women.” The dress code is creative black tie. Tickets cost $23.18.

Artist in Residence Class of 2025 Preview Concert

Strathmore is supporting the careers of local musicians through their Artist in Residence program. On Wednesday, these musicians will perform live as part of a preview concert. Tickets start at $15 for students and $35 for general admission.

Virginia

“Vibrant Matter: Works from Wood”

This group exhibition showcases a variety of printmaking techniques. The opening reception is next week, on Thursday, Nov. 14, but the gallery’s exhibition opens to the public this Thursday.

Alexandria Film Festival

From Thursday through Sunday, the 18th annual Alexandria Film Festival is highlighting local, national and international filmmakers. One of the notable films is called “District of Second Chances,” which features a quest for redemption in D.C. for three men who were sentenced in their youth to life in prison and have the chance to plead for release. Find the full film schedule here.

Northern Virginia Christmas Market

Get your shopping done early at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia. The 31st annual Northern Virginia Christmas Market features 225 fine artisans from more than 30 states. The event runs Friday through Sunday with tickets that cost $10.58.

