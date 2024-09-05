Recommended 5Ks in DC and advice for new runners, according to a professional

WTOP gets some advice on which D.C. 5K races are worth it for both new and experienced runners going the distance.

Runners compete in a race. (Courtesy Gil Johnson/District Running Collective) Runners compete in a race. (Courtesy Gil Johnson/District Running Collective) D.C. runner Matthew Green has seen how a community can play a part in fostering better habits and an overall healthier lifestyle.

Green is co-founder and lead captain of the District Running Collective, which hosts several weekly runs that can include up to 500 people per event. The organization has been around for 11 years, accommodating runners of all levels.

“Folks are very friendly, and it’s a good space for those that are trying to find a way into running that may not really know how,” Green said.

Every week in the D.C. region, across all seasons, there are races and other physical challenges that allow those in search of a runner’s high to go the distance. To figure out which 5K races are worth consideration, WTOP asked Green for his recommendations for both new and experienced runners.

Here are the races he mentioned:

The D.C. Fall Classic and the Semper Fi 5K and half marathon both pass along the C&O Canal on a gravel dirt road with minimal elevation. The runs are scenic, beginning and ending in Georgetown with walkers and strollers welcome. There is also a virtual run option for those who can’t make it on race day.

This year, the D.C. Fall Classic, which benefits Mary’s Center, is on Oct. 20, while the Semper Fi run, which benefits Semper Fi & America’s Fund, is on Oct. 26.

For families, Green also recommended the D.C. Turkey Trot for those who are looking to make running their new Thanksgiving tradition, and there are turkey trots throughout the region, he said. This year’s D.C. Turkey Trot 5K and half marathon is on Nov. 23, benefiting Habitat for Humanity.

For 11 years now, the HBCUs Run the District 5K run/walk and community day event have also been a celebration to look forward to. This year’s run at Nationals Park has already passed, so keep an eye on when to expect the next (rain-or-shine) event by following the D.C. Metro HBCU Alumni Alliance.

Green also recommended the District Running Collective’s very own District 19, which is on Oct. 6. This will be the fifth year that the event has been hosted, which features 5K, 19K and 19-miler races. This event promises to be diverse, community-driven and perfect for those who would prefer to run or walk.

What should new and up-and-coming runners know before lacing up those sneakers?

Green told WTOP wearing the proper footwear and running apparel is an essential way to make the physical activity easier.

“It’s not the end-all be-all solution, but it can prevent a lot of things — injuries that can happen early on,” Green said.

And for those ready to take their first steps into running — whether for fun, for personal health goals, for charity or any other reasons — Green recommended starting slowly.

“It’s not about competing against the person that is next to you. … Take your time and try to work your way up,” Green said.

