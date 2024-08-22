Things to do in the DC area: DC Jazz Festival, Heritage Film Festival … and more!

For its twentieth year, the D.C. Jazz Festival is back and bigger than ever, running from Aug. 28 through Sept. 1 at various venues in over 12 neighborhoods across the District. WTOP covers how to take advantage of the festival and more area events worth anticipating.

For its twentieth year, the D.C. Jazz Festival is back and bigger than ever, running from Aug. 28 through Sept. 1 at various venues in over 12 neighborhoods across the District. This year’s star-studded lineup of 150 artists includes Jacob Collier, James Morrison, Samara Joy and D-Nice. Other notable performances include The Jo-Go Project, which fuses jazz and go-go, that will perform at Franklin Park on Aug. 28.

On opening day, Hamilton hosts JazzDC All-Stars, directed by Allyn Johnson with special guests Antonio Hart and Christie Dashiell. On Aug. 31 through Sept. 1, The Wharf in Southwest D.C. is also hosting outdoor performances, plus indoor performances at Union Stage and Arena Stage. For all the artists to look forward to, head D.C. Jazz Festival’s website.

Last year, approximately 68,000 people attended D.C. Jazz Fest, according to Sunny Sumter, president and CEO of D.C. Jazz Festival, and she expects more for this year’s event.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

D.C. Plant Week

Through Aug. 24, businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are participating in D.C. Plant Week by offering daily specials and how-to events. Learn more about the event and what inspired the founder to create it in this WTOP article by WTOP’s Neal Augenstein.

Heritage Film Festival

Rhizome DC is hosting a film festival that is focused on short films of all genres, ranging from both novice to seasoned filmmakers. The event on Thursday, Aug. 22 is donation-based with donations of canned goods for a local food bank encouraged.

DCBX

If you love Latin dance or are curious to learn more, don’t miss this multicultural, educational, music and entertainment festival at Westin D.C. Hotel. The DCBX, which is in its 16th year, is an experience for lovers of salsa, bachata, kizomba and zouk. This year is expected to offer over 25 workshops per genre with nightly dancing opportunities included. Tickets prices vary.

National Book Festival

The 24th annual National Book Festival is set to begin this Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This year’s lineup is headlined by bestselling author James Patterson (“Alex Cross”) with additional notable authors like Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Doris Kearns Goodwin and Sandra Cisneros, who earned National Endowment for the Arts fellowships in both poetry and fiction. For more of what to expect, check out Jason Fraley’s reporting for WTOP.

John Bratton

Local musician John Bratton lived in the DMV until 2023 when he joined the band for Broadway’s “MJ the Musical” on the North American Tour. This Monday, Aug. 26, he’s returning to the District for a homecoming concert at Pearl Street Warehouse. Tickets start at $25.

Maryland

Hooks ‘N Needles

Bring your own needlecraft projects to Twinbrook Library in Rockville, Maryland, to discuss and learn about all things stitchery. The event is free and on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Kids Day on the Plaza

For family-friendly fun, National Harbor is offering several kid-focused programming events, including interactive story time, singing, dancing and the interactive Sankofa Mobile Museum. The Kids Day on the Plaza event is on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Music on the Square

For more outdoor music fun, neo-indie folk musician Caldwell Gray is covering hits by Wilco, Richard Thompson, Ben Folds, Elizabeth Cotton, Aimee Mann, boygenius and others in the Strathmore Square neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The free event also includes a visiting food truck and complimentary Clayboy’s shave ice.

Virginia

Future of Food

Arlington, Virginia, resident Barbara Kennedy is the author of “100 Things to Do in Arlington Before You Die.” This Thursday, Aug. 22, she joins Area 2 Farms and One More Page Books to discuss what makes Arlington a wonderful city. Reservations are required due to limited space.

Around the World Cultural Food Festival

Head to Oronoco Bay Park in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, this Saturday, Aug. 24 for a celebration of cultures from every corner of the world. Over 30 ethnic food and dessert vendors are expected at this year’s Around the World Cultural Food Festival with live performances and a vendor marketplace included. Admission is free for this rain-or-shine event.

Hideaway Circus

In Fairfax, Virginia, the Hideaway Circus is soaring high with their new outdoor show, “Canvas Sky,” at Van Dyck Park. Expect an immersive sensory experience with acrobatics, music, clowns and cotton candy. The experience runs from Saturday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 25. Tickets start at $25.

