Things to do in the DC area: Black Books Matter Fest, Mubadala Citi DC Open … and more!

Since its establishment in 2021 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Black Books Matter Day has recognized the diverse authors of the African diaspora, plus the readers who support and are empowered by these literary works.

For this year’s event, Oxon Hill’s MahoganyBooks is celebrating with the first-ever Black Books Matter Fest.

In an interview with WTOP, owners and co-founders Ramunda and Derrick Young said that the event on Saturday, Aug. 3, features a vendor market with locally-owned businesses as well as a long list of local, independent authors, which can be found online.

The inaugural event at 121 American Way in Oxon Hill, Maryland, includes a library card sign-up booth for the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System, a book swap featuring Morgan Menzies’ Pretty Little Bookshelf and a children’s story time with Kenda Bell, author of “Saturday Magic.”

As part of the event, the community-focused bookstore is also celebrating the 100th birthday of writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin.

“We really, really upped our inventory to be able to accommodate those who really want to take a little piece of James Baldwin home with them this weekend,” said Ramunda Young.

Local authors also plan to read passages by Baldwin at the event to share how he’s impacted them.

Other Baldwin-focused celebrations and commemorations in the D.C. area include the James Baldwin Centennial Series, which runs from Aug. 2 through Oct. 5. This series is hosted by Strathmore, who is partnering with the AFI Silver Theatre and Eaton D.C. to offer a documentary screening, creative writing workshop and a live musical performance, among other events.

Through April 20 of 2025, the National Portrait Gallery is showcasing “This Morning, This Evening, So Soon: James Baldwin and the Voices of Queer Resistance.” This exhibition, guest curated by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hilton Als, “explore(s) the interwoven lives of Baldwin.”

On Thursday, the National Portrait Gallery is also hosting a free to attend poetry slam at the Kogod Courtyard.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Otakon

The cosplayers are coming! Otakon, the annual, three-day anime convention, returns to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center with a wide selection of special guests who work in the industry, plus an artist alley, gaming hall and a dance. The event spans from Aug. 2 to 4 with single-day tickets that start at $40.

African Diaspora International Film Festival

From Aug. 2 through 4, this film festival at George Washington University celebrates the diversity of the human experience of people of color all over the world. Find more details about this event from WTOP.

Jollof Festival

Enjoy the delicious flavors of jollof rice at the Dew Drop Inn on Saturday, Aug. 3. General admission tickets start at $20.

Amapiano Sundays

Hook Hall on Sunday, Aug. 4, is bringing together food, music and dance from South Africa for Amapiano Sundays. Expect live DJs playing reggae, R&B and amapiano music, plus food vendors with South African and Jamaican fare. Tickets start at $20.

Mubadala Citi DC Open

Through Aug. 4, this professional tennis tournament at D.C.’s Rock Creek Park Tennis Center is expected to have an attendance of over 81,000. To be one of those guests, get your ticket while you still can.

Maryland

Water Lantern Festival

In Oxon Hill, Maryland, this event allows the public to come together to release floating water lanterns into National Harbor Southpointe. The event is on Aug. 3 and 4 with tickets that cost approximately $35.

Hootie & the Blowfish

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album “Cracked Rear View,” Hootie & the Blowfish is performing at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, this Saturday, Aug. 3. Catch Jason Fraley’s full interview with lead guitarist Mark Bryan on WTOP.

The Howard County Fair

From Aug. 3-10, the Howard County Fairgrounds is hosting a wide variety of events for summer fun, including square dancing, a “pretty animal contest,” a pie eating contest and equine exhibits, as well as live musical performances. Tickets cost $10 for those age 13 and older and $5 for those ages 62 and older.

Virginia

Zine-making workshop

Independent creatives unite this Friday, Aug. 2, for an art zine workshop hosted by the creator of “Who Cares LOL,” a free zine that dives into Arlington, Virginia’s art scene. The event is at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington.

Tax Free Weekend

Enjoy shopping without any taxes on Aug. 2 through 4 in Alexandria, Virginia. Find the participating retailers and a helpful map here.

Say hello to the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

This Saturday, Aug. 3, the pretty-in-pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making its return to the D.C. area in Westpost at Arlington’s National Landing in the courtyard near DSW. Those who line up can expect new exclusive merchandise and treats. For those who can’t make it, the truck will make an appearance in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Bethesda Row across from the Apple store. At both events, the truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. No cash is accepted.

