Things to do in the DC area: A Bayard Rustin graphic novel exhibit, Punk Fest … and more!

The Africa World Art Gallery in Washington is hosting an exhibition that celebrates the launch of the graphic novel, "Civil: The World of Bayard Rustin," which celebrates Rustin's impact on the civil rights movement. Plus many more events in the D.C. area in the coming days.

The Africa World Art Gallery in Washington is hosting an exhibition that celebrates the launch of the graphic novel, “Civil: The World of Bayard Rustin,” which is focused on Bayard Rustin, who was a mentor to Martin Luther King, Jr. and a driving force behind the civil rights movement.

The exhibition features more than 20 ink and acrylic illustrations from renowned artist Alan Saint Clark. The graphic novel, written by historian and founder of Bayard Rustin Symposium Anna Bergman, shares the story and writings of Rustin.

Rustin is known for co-organizing the “Journey of Reconciliation” — an interracial freedom ride — that was used as a model for the Freedom Rides of the 1960s. He was posthumously presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama. In 2023, he was also the subject of the Netflix drama “Rustin.”

In an interview with WTOP, Clark said, “The book is our earnest attempt at trying to maintain a history that is inviting … We are also part of a community making sure history does not die.”

The exhibition, “Civil: The World of Bayard Rustin,” runs through Aug. 25 at the first floor at 2311 Calvert St. NW at D.C.’s Africa World Art Gallery.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Breakin’ Even Punk Fest

For three nights of punk music in D.C., head to Pie Shop from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11 for the Breakin’ Even Fest. Tickets cost approximately $20 per night or $60 for a three-night pass.

Books and Blocks Party

For its fifth year, the annual Books and Blocks Party is back on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Raymond Recreation Center in Northwest D.C. Along with a live DJ and arts and crafts activities, the family-friendly event is also expected to offer health and developmental screenings and other community resources.

Get Flee Market

Dubbed “the best flea market for Gen-Z,” the Get Flee Market is returning this Saturday, Aug. 10, at Georgetown Sandlot. Expect a variety of vintage clothes, handmade crafts, jewelry and knickknacks in tow.

Maryland

Sad Summer Festival

The Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, still has tickets available for the fifth anniversary of the Sad Summer Festival, which this year includes musical acts like Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, and We the Kings, among others. The event is this Friday, Aug. 9 with tickets around $75.

Hey Cousin Culture Fest

This Silver Spring, Maryland event celebrating Black joy on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Veterans Plaza features art, apparel, crafts, a live DJ, local artists and dance teams, as well as food vendors. General admission is free.

Kenny Pirog & Larry Ferguson

On the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, head to the Strathmore Square neighborhood for free, live musical performances on the community green. Hosted by Strathmore, the Music on the Square event will have performers Kenny Pirog and Larry Ferguson on Tuesday, Aug. 13. A food truck will also be available.

Virginia

Alexandria Summer Sidewalk Sale

On Saturday, Aug. 10, over 60 independent Alexandria boutiques are expected at this year’s Alexandria Summer Sidewalk Sale with “deeply discounted summer merchandise.” Here’s a map to help you out. That same day, Alexandria, Virginia’s Del Ray neighborhood is also hosting a vintage and flea market.

The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show

The Capital City Showcase presents an event blending a trivia competition, a karaoke battle and world class stand-up comedy on Saturday, Aug. 10. The event at Highline RxR in Arlington, Virginia, costs $10 per person when you reserve a group of six to eight people, or $15 for individual tickets.

Ultimate 80s New Wave Dance Party

Dance all night this Saturday, Aug. 10, with the best 80s new wave dance party tunes, provided courtesy of DJ D from Belt it Out Productions. Located at Jammin Java, tickets to the event cost $15.

