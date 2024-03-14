Things to do in the DC area: St. Patrick’s Day events, Shrek dance party … and more!

Celebrate the luck of the Irish with this selection of St. Paddy's Day celebrations, from parades to dance parties and beyond.

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

First up, NoMa’s outdoor beer garden, Wunder Garten, is hosting a full weekend of St. Patrick’s Day events. Starting on Friday, expect a dance party at Wunder Garten for lovers of the cult hit film, “Shrek.” Come dressed as your favorite character from the movie, and be prepared to groove. General admission is free. Ben McEvoy, events coordinator at Wunder Garten, told WTOP guests can expect specialty cocktails that reference the movies, a live DJ and a costume contest.

On Saturday, Wunder Garten is hosting live music from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. with a DJ dance party at 8 p.m. Finally, expect more live music Sunday, plus March Madness showings. McEvoy said there will be green beers available as well as shot skis for Irish whiskeys and stein holding contests.

In Alexandria, Virginia, Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub is hosting live music all week long, as well as Irish dancers Sunday.

Elsewhere, the heart of historic Annapolis, Maryland, is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a parade. For two days, the music and cultural festival, called Shamrock the Dock, will offer family-friendly fun with face painting, Irish dance lessons, games and music.

The annual free festival, Ireland at The Wharf, returns Saturday with a Guinness Beer Garden, Irish dancing, live music and more. Find more details on WTOP from Entertainment Reporter Jason Fraley.

On Saturday, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Gaithersburg, Maryland, will kick off at 10 a.m. The parade is expected to include Celtic dancers, bagpipe bands and much, much more.

Join metrobar and MOVEMAKERS on Saturday for a day filled with wings, whiskey and music. The Wings & Whiskey Day Party includes food trucks, beer specials and games.

For Sunday, the Profs and Pints lecture series is hosting two St. Patrick’s Day-inspired lectures, one in Sterling, Virginia, on Ireland’s fight for freedom, and another in D.C. that’s an Ireland 101 presentation.

If you’re in search of a crawl, there are several to expect in the coming days, including the Leprechaun Bar Crawl and the Shamrock Crawl on Saturday, both in D.C. In Clarendon, Virginia, there is also a crawl Saturday.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

“Gaza Is Our Home”

On Friday, the Rhizome arts space in Takoma is hosting a screening and Q&A for the film, “Gaza Is Our Home.” The documentary is described as a “personal look into the lives of those that call Gaza home.” Tickets cost a suggested $5 to $20, or enter $0 to attend without donating.

“RBG Before She Was ‘Notorious'”

Profs and Pints is taking a look at the early Ruth Bader Ginsburg and how she got women into the U.S. Constitution. Philippa Strum, author and former director of U.S. Studies at the Woodrow Wilson Center, is presenting on the early career of the groundbreaking lawyer. The event is Tuesday at Penn Social. Tickets cost approximately $15.

Maryland Mahalia

British singer-songwriter Mahalia is bringing her pop, soul and R&B music to The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Thursday. This concert is part of her IRL, or In Real Life, tour stemming from the release of her second studio album. Tickets start at approximately $35. Our Community Stories Film Festival

From Friday through Sunday, this film festival celebrates local independent documentary filmmaking with screenings and filmmaker Q&A . Mostly gathered at Docs In Progress in Silver Spring, Maryland, this film festival features works like “Outside Line,” about a D.C. native who is one of NASCAR’s few Black drivers, and “Neighborhood Power,” about Adams Morgan neighbors’ fight against corporate displacement across generations. New African Film Festival

The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, is hosting the 20th edition of the New African Film Festival (NAFF). The NAFF will host three U.S. premieres with over 25 upcoming films featured from 16 countries. Rhiannon Giddens

At the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, the Grammy-nominated folk musician Rhiannon Giddens is performing from her third solo album, “You’re the One.” This album combines blues, jazz, Cajun, country gospel and rock. The performance is Monday with tickets that start at approximately $40. Virginia Arushi Mudgal

As one of the foremost talents in the field of the classical dance style of India, Odissi, performer Arushi Mudgal is bound for The Barns at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, on Friday. Tickets start at around $30. Egg Hunt

Celebrate Easter with this family-friendly egg hunt at Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, Virginia. On Sunday, expect face painting, DIY crafts, goody bags and more. Preregistration is recommended for adults, and tickets are required for kids. Sound Bath at Workhouse Arts Center

Members of the public are invited to be “immersed” in soft sound vibrations for 60 minutes in a sound bath hosted at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia. Chairs are provided, but guests are asked to bring a mat, blanket and pillow for comfort. The session costs $35. Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the DC area weekly guide? Fill out this contact form to have your event considered.

