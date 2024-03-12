Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend with Ireland at The Wharf

Do you have your green outfit picked out? Are your taste buds ready for beer? The annual "Ireland at The Wharf" returns to Southwest D.C. this Saturday.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Ireland at The Wharf (Part 1)

A band performs at Ireland at The Wharf on March 18, 2023. (Patrick Revord/The Wharf DC)

“Ireland at The Wharf is an annual free, fun festival where we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Senior Manager of Media & Marketing Julie Keleti told WTOP. “Don’t forget to wear your green or you might get pinched!”

The festivities kick off at noon with the Guinness Beer Garden on District Pier and Transit Pier.

“We’ll have a piper who will pipe his way down District Pier to the stage,” Keleti said. “That is also when our Guinness Beer Garden will open. The Guinness Beer Garden on District Pier will feature Guinness Irish Beer of course on tap, and then we’ll also have some Jameson whiskey cocktails for you to enjoy.”

At noon, you can enjoy Irish dancing from the Boyle School of Irish Dance of Manassas, Virginia, as well as live music from the Baltimore-based Celtic rock band Poehemia.

At 12:45 p.m. a big screen on Transit Pier will show the Six Nations Rugby match between Ireland vs. Scotland. You can also learn how to play Celtic Football with demonstrations by the D.C. Gaels.

At 2 p.m. there’s more Irish dancing from the McGrath Morgan Academy of Falls Church, Virginia on the Transit Pier Stage.

At 2:15 there’s live music from The 19th Street Band on District Pier Stage with their unique blend of Irish, Americana, and a hint of punk.

At 4 p.m. rugby continues with the England vs. France match on a big screen on Transit Pier.

Finally, from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. the Ben-David Warner Band of Virginia headlines the day.

After the event, you can always pop into Kirwin’s Irish Pub to keep the beers flowing.

“Kirwin’s Irish Pub at The Wharf will be open all night long,” Keleti said.

Find more information here.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Ireland at The Wharf (Part 2)

