Things to do in the DC area: Building bouquets with meaning, zine make ‘n trade … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating. In a celebration of Women's History Month, "grassroots retail" shop Femme Fatale D.C. is hosting an event Thursday that is focused on empowerment, connection and community building.

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

In a celebration of Women’s History Month, community organization and “grassroots retail” shop Femme Fatale D.C. is hosting an event Thursday that is focused on empowerment, connection and community building.

The “Blossom of Self-Reflection” event will allow guests to engage in a floral, self-reflective journey through various flower stations. It is hosted at Shanklin Hall in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood.

Cee Smith, CEO of Femme Fatale D.C., told WTOP that each flower will have a different meaning, whether that be affirmations or “energetic feelings.” By the end, guests are encouraged to build a bouquet to take home that has its own personal association or intention. For example, a carnation may have the meaning of “fascination, distinction and love,” while a rose may symbolize “protection, balance and gratitude,” according to Smith.

The networking event is free, with RSVPs encouraged. The bouquet building tickets have already sold out, but don’t fret, Femme Fatale D.C. hosts creative events on a regular basis. Be sure to check out other upcoming events, such as a workshop on Saturday where guests paint terra cotta pots or Tuesday Tune Up where guests sip on curated tea blends, enjoy a sound bath meditation and join an interactive journaling and reflection session.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Zine Make ‘n Trade

If you’re a creative who loves zines or would like to dive into making them, Mount Pleasant Library is hosting a zine-making workshop Saturday. All art materials are provided. Don’t know what zines are? Check out WTOP’s guide on what they are and how they’re thriving in the D.C. area.

The Enduring Legacy of Frederick Douglass

In conjunction with the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition “One Life: Frederick Douglass,” the museum is hosting a discussion that explores the ways abolitionist, author and orator Frederick Douglass used speeches, personal narrative and images to further his activism. The event is free and open to the public on Thursday.

“Unknown Soldier”

Starting Friday, Arena Stage is hosting a musical about a woman’s journey to unearth the secrets of her family’s past. The production, “Unknown Soldier,” runs through May 5 with tickets starting at $56 with many savings programs available.

Fleet of the Future Expo

Take a peek into the future by entering a life-size replica of a new 8000 Series rail car on the National Mall. The replica is open to the public for viewing through April 3.

Maryland

Jeff Rosenstock

Musician and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Rosenstock is heading to Rams Head Live in Baltimore on Saturday. Rosenstock’s punk rock music has been described as the kind that “gets you riled up,” according to Pitchfork. Tickets start at approximately $55.

Try It Out Comedy

On Monday, a live, stand-up comedy show is planned for the Columbia location of Busboys and Poets. While “clean,” the Try It Out Comedy event is intended to be PG-14, but sometimes slips to PG-Adult, so families be warned. Tickets cost $25.

“Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale”

Catch the tail-end of this production by Imagination Stage in Bethesda. Running through April 7, this twist on the classic “Cinderella” tale fuses contemporary Latin American music with lessons on empathy, sportsmanship and respect. Tickets start at approximately $25.

Virginia

Andrea von Kampen

Singer-songwriter Andrea von Kampen is taking the stage at Jammin Java in Vienna on Thursday. With tickets that cost $15, von Kampen is set to play new songs from her record, titled “Sister Moon,” that she’s been working on for the past year.

Easter Sunday egg hunt

Astro Beer Hall in Arlington’s Shirlington neighborhood is hosting an egg hunt on Sunday. The event starts at 10 a.m. with an Easter Bunny included.

“Weathering: The Extraordinary Stress of Ordinary Life in an Unjust Society” with Dr. Arline T. Geronimus

At the Arlington Public Library on Wednesday, April 3, public health researcher Dr. Arline T. Geronimus plans to discuss the ways in which systemic injustice erodes the health of marginalized people. The discussion is followed by an audience Q&A and book signing.

Editor’s Note: The starting price for “Unknown Solider” has been clarified. The story has been updated.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the DC area weekly guide? Fill out this contact form to have your event considered.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.