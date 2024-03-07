Things to do in the DC area: Artomatic, music and culture festivals … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

A mural that will be featured in Artomatic in 2024. (Courtesy Artomatic)

For the first time since 2017, Artomatic is returning in person to the District, starting Friday, March 8. Artomatic is an artist-run, unjuried, multimedia arts event that first launched in 1999.

For several years, Artomatic stood as one of the hottest, moving art exhibits in the region with hundreds of visual and performance artists featured. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Artomatic took a break from in-person events, but this year, it will be hosted at 2100 M Street NW in D.C.

“When you go here, it’s like an adventure,” said Patrick Oberman, executive director of Artomatic.

Oberman said there is a wide variety of mediums featured along with live performances. This year, there will be four stages — one for spoken word and theatrical productions and three stages for music, dance and performances.

Artomatic runs through April 28. Find Artomatic’s full spread of events online.

DC

Tudor Nights

Tudor Place in Georgetown is hosting an event on Thursday dedicated to historic cocktail recipes with an opportunity to see rarely displayed objects and ephemera from the Tudor Place Collection & Archive. Tickets cost $25 for nonmembers, $10 for students or free for members.

International Women’s Day

Don’t miss the several celebrations of International Women’s Day in the District. On Friday, March 8, the National Museum of Women in the Arts has events all day long, from yoga to flash tattoos to a keynote speech. Shop Made in D.C. is also hosting the opening night for SHE: DC, the largest women and nonbinary people only art show in our area.

Learn about these and other Women’s History Month events on last week’s Things to do in the D.C. area guide on WTOP.

ISEKAI: Blooming Parallel Worlds

It’s that time of year again — when ARTECHOUSE revives their annual celebration of cherry blossoms with a brand new exhibit. Fusing art and technology, “ISEKAI: Blooming Parallel Worlds” focuses on the Isekai genre of anime, which is when a character is transported into a new life. This exhibit runs from Saturday, March 9, through June 1.

Rolling Cocoa Festival

On March 9, this Ghanaian music and culture festival at The Anthem features artists like Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, R2bees, Kidi, Camidoh, Kwesi Arthur and more. Remaining tickets start at approximately $139.

Stage Fright Comedy Night

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with a St. Paddy’s edition of the live comedy show hosted by Stage Fright. General admission is free for the event at Sudhouse D.C. on Monday, March 11.

Maryland

NüMB: The Nü Metal Band

If you’re a big fan of bands like Korn, Limp Bizkit, Slipknot, System of a Down and Linkin Park, consider heading to Rams Head Live! on March 8 to see Baltimore, Maryland-based cover band NüMB. Tickets cost $15.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Enjoy native South African musical traditions at The Music Center at Strathmore with an a cappella performance by Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The group is known for having collaborated with Paul Simon on his album “Graceland,” as well as being recognized as cultural ambassadors to the world by Nelson Mandela. The performance is on Friday, March 8. Tickets start at around $38.

“Becoming Ourselves”

Celebrate the beauty and joy of artists who are trans and nonbinary with the “Becoming Ourselves” art exhibition at Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Rockville, Maryland. The exhibit runs through March 31.

Virginia

“Starry Starry Nights” dinner with Chef Rob Rubba

In Washington, Virginia, The Patty O’s Cafe in Little Washington is hosting a program called “Starry Starry Nights,” where Michelin rated D.C.-based chefs are celebrated with a cocktail reception followed by a dinner with dishes from their restaurants’ “family meal,” or the meal typically prepared for restaurant staff prior to service. On Monday, March 11, Chef Rob Rubba of D.C.’s famed Oyster Oyster restaurant will be the honoree of the evening. Reservations cost $185 per ticket.

Flamenco Night

El Mercat in Rockville, Maryland, is hosting a flamenco night on Tuesday, March 12. To enjoy the dancing and the music of the evening, reservations are encouraged, though not required.

Zachary Oxman

On Wednesday, March 13, artist Zachary Oxman will host an artist talk in Reston, Virginia, to discuss the 20th anniversary of the installation of “Untold Stories,” otherwise known as “Bronze Bob.”

