Hop to it: Sign up here for a chance to attend the White House Easter Egg Roll

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

February 26, 2024, 2:40 PM

The Easter Bunnies at the Egg Roll event outside the White House. (WTOP/Michelle Goldchain)

Get egg-excited: You can enter for a chance to attend the White House Easter Egg Roll starting Monday.

The egg roll will take place on Monday, April 1, on the South Lawn of the White House in D.C.

Anyone can enter the lottery online for a chance to attend the traditional hunt between now and Monday, March 4, at noon, according to the White House.

The lottery’s winners will be randomly selected. Winners will find out they got tickets on or after March 11. Tickets are free and they can’t be resold.

The event is targeted at kids 12 years old or younger.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can apply online by the same deadline for the ticket lottery: next Monday at noon.

You can see photos of last year’s egg roll here.

