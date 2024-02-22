Things to do in the DC area: Dessert decorating workshops, Cryfest … and more!

Indulge your sweet tooth and unleash your creativity with a variety of dessert decorating events coming to the D.C. area. From cookie decorating to a chocolate making workshop, these events offer a delightful opportunity to learn the art of dessert making.

First up, don’t miss the spring sugar cookie decorating class hosted by Aleatra Dimitrijevski, the owner of Cake-wich Craft Bake Shop. On March 31, the class at Shop Made in D.C.’s Georgetown location will explore the basics of sugar cookies and royal icing.

In an interview with WTOP, Dimitrijevski said that the class is “beginner-friendly,” but is recommended for those at or above the age of 10. Even so, all of the cookies come pre-stenciled, so “you’re guaranteed for success.” Tickets for the event are $80 with cookies and mocktails included.

While Shop Made in D.C.’s next cake decorating workshop is sold out for the month of February, there are still tickets available for the following month on March 16. This class costs approximately $150.

Elsewhere, in Fairfax, Virginia, those who register for the buttercream flowers cupcake decorating class at Fran’s Cake & Candy Supplies will get six cupcakes and expert step-by-step instructions on various piping techniques. This class on March 30 is good for both beginners and pros alike. Tickets cost approximately $115. There is also an introduction to cake decorating class Saturday at the same location that costs $120.

For those seeking sweet experiences that don’t require previous experience, this Easter cookie class on March 27 is a good option. At The Dessert Depot in Mount Airy, Maryland, guests will decorate six cookies with all supplies and instructions included. Tickets cost $75.

Finally, if you’re more into chocolate and wine, this workshop at The Italian Store at Westover in Arlington, Virginia, may be the best match for you. On Sunday, this two-and-a-half-hour class is led by a cacao artisan and also an Italian wine expert, who dive into the history of wines and cacao with sampling of both included. Tickets for this event start at approximately $66.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Cryfest

At the Black Cat, dance the night away to the tunes of The Cure and The Smiths at the Cryfest dance party. Expect bangers, favorites and deep cuts with five hours of music from DJ Steve EP and DJ Missguided. The event is Saturday.

A Tour in ASL

The National Portrait Gallery is hosting a deaf-led tour in American Sign Language (ASL) that will explore portraits of African Americans in celebration of Black History Month. The event is Saturday and is free, with reservations required.

Ice Yards

With snowboard simulators, ax throwing and penguin bowling in tow, the 10th annual Ice Yards at The Yards will allow for tons of fun. The event is Saturday with tickets that cost $15. Get the details from WTOP’s Jason Fraley.

D.C. Independent Film Forum

For its 25th year, the D.C. Independent Film Forum is being hosted across the District through Sunday. WTOP’s Jason Fraley recently reported that Saturday brings an animation showcase to the Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market and a variety of films that culminate at Regal Gallery Place on Sunday. Find Fraley’s article here.

Maryland

Artist talk with Lauren Emeritz

The Montgomery College Visual and Performing Arts Department is presenting a virtual artist talk with artist-in-residence Lauren Emeritz. The Thursday event is free and open to the public, with registration required.

A Rockin’ Radical Night of Mystery

Le Fantome Food Hall in Riverdale Park, is transporting guests back to the 1980s with this murder mystery party Thursday. The event costs $15 for main dining room tickets or $12.50 for bar seating.

Make your own mosaic jewelry

Arts on the Block in Silver Spring is hosting a workshop dedicated to creating dazzling earrings and necklaces by using mosaic tiles. The event is Saturday with the registration fee costing $45.

Recipe Party & Cooking Demos

In Capitol Heights, join the Gethsemane United Methodist Church in a celebration of the rich flavors of Black cuisine. This recipe party on Sunday will include cooking demos, so it’s as educational as it is tantalizing. The event is free.

Virginia

Nature Journaling Club

This free, two-hour outdoor program will allow the public to sketch in nature and discuss tips and tools for nature journaling in the wild. The event is hosted by Del Ray Artisans in Alexandria.

Silent Book Club

Get ready for a BYOB (bring your own book) event at Caboose Commons in Fairfax this Saturday. The Silent Book Club Alexandria chapter is hosting a meetup for the public to enjoy an hour of quiet reading with optional socializing thereafter. This book club doesn’t require a specific book to be read beforehand.

Nocturnal Animal Hike

For the nature lovers, explore the great outdoors and the animals that live there by going on a Nocturnal Animal Hike. On Sunday, the walk will follow an uneven gravel and dirt path inside the forest at Fort C.F. Smith in Arlington. Registration is required with a $5 fee.

